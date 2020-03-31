Vascular Injury Market: Increasing Vascular Injuries and Consistent Technological Advances Across the Globe

Global Vascular Injury Market: Synopsis

Peripheral vascular injuries are majorly due to blunt or penetrating trauma to the extremities. These injuries can result in disastrous consequences if they are not recognized and treated rapidly as they affect the major arteries, nerves and veins and can lead to long term disability and deformity. An injured artery results in more blood loss as compared to veins and is due to high pressure of blood in arteries than veins. Vascular injury associated with high energy gunshot wounds and blunt traumas resulting in fracture of extremity cases are associated with high risk of serious vascular injury however, the risk of serious injuries is low in the patients who suffer from low energy wounds (handguns, knives, etc.).

In the U.S. peripheral vascular injuries accounts for more than 80% vascular injury cases are most commonly caused by penetrating trauma, reason being the increased use of endovascular procedures for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Approximately around 30% of the vascular injuries are low energy wounds (stab wounds etc) while high energy wounds account for more than 50% of the vascular injuries. Vascular injuries owing to blunt trauma to the extremities such as crush injuries, dislocations and traction account for only mere 26% of individuals being treated. Mortality due to peripheral vascular injuries is less common but however, injuries leading to occurrence of necrotizing myofascial infection can lead to increased mortality rates. Vascular injuries are mainly categorized into non-occlusive and complete occlusive injuries. Reversible spam, embolism, transection and thrombosis injuries are complete occlusive vascular injuries while intimal flaps, compartment syndrome, lacerations and pseudoaneurysm are the some of the non-occlusive injuries.

Symptoms of vascular injuries highly depend on the location of the injury, swelling, pain and bleeding are some of the common symptoms, but also, numbness and weakness around the injury represent additional symptoms. Elevation of the injury followed by a pressure dressing is the initial treatment adopted by the doctors and further treatments include wound repair, wound care and also surgery is carried out to restore the injured arteries. Several tests are recommended to determine the location and severity of arterial injury. Doppler ultrasound, angiography (neck, lungs, kidneys and arm or leg) MRI angiography and CT scanning of the abdomen are some of the tests employed to evaluate vascular injuries.

Global Vascular Injury Market: Regional Analysis

The market for vascular injuries can be analyzed by assessing therapeutics for vascular injuries by mechanism of action, drug targets, molecule type and route of administration. POL-5551, SHP-613 and CCX-872 are some of the vascular injuries therapeutics in developmental phases. In addition, a geographical landscape of these medications for four major geographies namely North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World can be provided. The major events such as product approvals, patent grants, marketing approvals and drugs in investigational phases are some of the events that impact the market growth. Also, regulatory policies and norms required for approvals will further influence the market dynamics.

Global Vascular Injury Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors supporting the market growth are increasing vascular injuries and consistent technological advances across the globe. Also, introduction of novel treatment options for vascular injuries would further boost the market growth. On the other hand delayed identification and negligence towards treatment are some of the factors that might impede the market growth.

Global Vascular Injury Market: Key Players

Polyphor Ltd., Shire plc, Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., and ChemoCentryx, Inc. are some of the companies involved in the development of vascular injury therapeutics.