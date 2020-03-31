Water Chestnut Market : Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2017 – 2025

Water chestnut is the name given to slightly varying plants. One is the water caltrop (Trapa Natana and Trapa Bispo Nosa) which is majorly grown for its eatable fleshy seed. Trapa Natana can be termed as the European Water chestnut which is now rarely found in northern European region and declared as endangered in southern Europe, whereas Trapa Bisponosa is the name of water chestnut/water caltrop of Indian origin which is considered to be tastier than Chinese water chestnut and is grown as a crash-crop by the Indian farmers.

The other variety is the Chinese water chestnut (Eleocharis dulcis) which is commonly used in Chinese cuisine for its edible corm (underground stem with stored food). Water chestnut (Eleocharis dulcis) is a tropical sedge with long tubular leaves, whereas water caltrop (Trapa Natana) is a water plant with huge floating leaves grown in ponds. Water Caltrop is also known as Jesuit Nut. Water chestnut is sourced with carbohydrate, dietary fiber, sugar, vitamin C, and Calcium. It offers vitamin B6, potassium, copper, riboflavin and manganese.

Water chestnut is segmented by variety, nature, form, end-use, distribution channel and region.By variety, water chestnut market is segmented into water caltrop and Chinese water chestnut. Water caltrop is commonly cultivated in parts of India and other south Asian countries, whereas Chinese water chestnut is spibreecific to China.

By nature water chestnut market segmented as organic and conventional. The organic cultivation being more common for Chinese water chestnut and due to rising export of Water chestnut to the U.S. and other western countries with an inclined trend for natural food intakes. However, conventional produce is consumed mainly in Asian countries and hold higher production ration than the organic food of water chestnut.

By form water chestnut market is segmented as; whole, diced & sliced powder and liquid. Majorly the water chestnut used in whole and diced & sliced form available in the canned format in the market to be used in multiple recipes in for cooking purpose in household and restaurants.By end-use water chestnut market segmented as; household, HORECA, and others. It is also utilized as a core flavoring ingredient in juices and meat snacks with pork and bacon.By distribution channel, water chestnut market segmented as; direct sales and indirect sales. Within indirect sales, it is further segmented as retail stores, Modern trade, and online sales.

By region, the Water chestnut is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the high share in consumption of water chestnut attributed to traditional culinary usage of Water chestnut, whereas the consumption share is growing in North America with increase with increasing multi-culinary acceptance and increasing cultivation practices of water chestnut in parts of Florida and other U.S. states.

The starchy eatable seed of Water chestnut was prominently cultivated in some areas of China, India and other south East Asian countries it is also naturalized in Northern Australian region as cultivators found a production of Water chestnut as a lucrative business. In Indian subcontinent it is considered as crash-crop cultivated in ponds and river fled lands after a cycle of artificial fish breeding. Water chestnut is being also grown in integrated farming format with along with catfish farming ponds resulting a positive impact on farmer’s livelihood. The low investment cost supported by multi-culinary utilization of Water chestnut is driving the water chestnut market with rising global demand. However, the climatic obstacle and changing the climate in Europe and Scandinavian countries resulted in an adverse impact on the cultivation of Water chestnut. The controlled irrigation requirement and nearly 200 frost free days need for the crop maturity are not feasible in all parts of the world resulting from the cultivation of water chestnut limited to certain geographic locations.