What Makes Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market a Strong Momentum Stock

Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) scavengers are chemical compounds specially designed to remove H2S gas. These compounds are commonly used in chemical processing facilities. H2S are one essential oilfield chemicals. These compounds are designed to work selectively in chemical mediums and remove H2S from them. H2S scavengers are used in crude oil, fuel, natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum products that are stored in tanker ships, storage tanks, and pipelines.

Use of hydrogen sulfide scavengers can be a cost-effective alternative method to prevent H2S corrosion in traditional gas/liquid sweetening process, as they offer effective treatment for wide variety of applications. Hydrogen sulfide scavengers can be classified into two types, regenerative H2S scavengers and nonregenerative H2S scavengers.

The treatment process is considered to be effective when the reaction between scavenger and H2S is complete and irreversible. If the reaction is incomplete, sulfide residue is left behind, as scavengers cannot completely remove H2S from the product, thus the treatment is said to be ineffective. Hydrogen sulfide scavengers are required to be compliant with stringent regulations, as personnel and equipment safety is dependent on its use in any treatment process. There are on-going research and development activities being carried out in the scavengers market regarding chemistry of hydrogen sulfide scavengers to make these compounds more environment-friendly while maintaining their effectiveness.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market can be segmented into regenerative H2S scavengers and non-regenerative hydrogen sulfide scavengers. In terms of chemistry, the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market can be classified into water-soluble scavengers, oil-soluble scavengers, and metal-based scavengers. Based on end-use, the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market can be divided into oil & gas, waste management, and water treatment.

Amine-based chemicals are commonly used hydrogen sulfide scavengers in oilfield. These hydrogen sulfide scavengers comprise of diethanolamine (DEA), Monoethanolamine (MEA), Diglycolamine (DGA), N-methyl-diethanolamine (MDEA), and Diisopropylamine. DEA, MEA, and DGA absorb acidic gases other than H2S.

Installation of systems based on regenerative scavengers is an economic solution in large production facilities for the removal of H2S. The scavengers absorb H2S and are regenerated by heating them. These regenerated scavengers are then reutilized in the system. The separated H2S is further treated to form elemental sulfur.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Non-regenerative scavengers are of different types. They can be broken into categories as solid scavengers, oxidizing chemicals, aldehydes, metal chelates & carboxylates, and alkaline chemicals. Solid scavengers are typically iron- or zinc-based compounds. Oxidizing chemicals such as sodium nitrite, sodium bromite, and sodium chlorite are used as hydrogen sulfide scavengers. Metal chelates are both water- and oil-soluble and thus, these are used to treat both water- and oil-streams. Application of non-regenerative scavengers is usually through in-line injection quail in order to dissolve the liquid chemical into the gas stream to maximize the reaction between the scavenger and the product.

Water-soluble scavengers are commonly used for applications in temperatures below 93 °C. These scavengers are preferred as additives to be used in crude oils, liquefied petroleum gases (LPGs), and flare gases. Oil-soluble scavengers are commonly used in high temperature applications, or where the product/chemical to be treated is hydrophobic in nature. These scavengers are often amine-based compounds. Metal-based scavengers are used in very high temperatures and high H2S concentration application.

Use of hydrogen sulfide scavengers is particularly high in the oil & gas industry, in upstream and downstream applications, as the H2S gas can cause various problems during crude oil production, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production, petroleum processing, stored fuels, etc.

The type of hydrogen sulfide scavengers being used in the oil & gas industry depends on the field of application and petroleum products that is to be treated. Certain hydrogen sulfide scavengers are effective in drilling fluids, while others are compatible with crude oil & gas.

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the hydrogen sulfide scavengers market include Hexion, SUEZ, Schlumberger Limited, NuGenTec, Arkema Group, Dorf-Ketal, Halliburton, and Paqell BV.

