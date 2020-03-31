What’s Driving the Growth for Bakery Packaging Market? Top Industry Leaders and Their Strategies

Bakery Packaging Market: Introduction

Packaging plays an important role in attracting customers towards the product offered by the manufacturers. Apart from the aforementioned benefit, packaging is also used for protection during transportation, identification and to aid in differentiation of the competitors’ products available in the market. Demand for bakery packaging is increasing, owing to the attractiveness of organic, healthy and all natural baked products among consumers, which is expected to create a positive impact on the bakery packaging market. Innovation of new flavors and strong ingredients are expected to fuel sales of bakery products that in turn increases sales revenue of bakery packaging.

Global Bakery Packaging Market: Snapshot

The bakery packaging market is relied upon to be driven by expanding sales of bread shop items, around the world. The demand for bakery items is credited to different factors, for instance, expanding time span of usability of easy to make food items, chaotic ways of life, and swift urbanization. Development of organized retail is a main aspect anticipated that would intensify the demand for bakery packaging, due to the advantage of expanding the timeframe of realistic usability of the item. Most makers of bakery items are slanted towards luxury packaging, particularly amid the festival seasons to upgrade their brand image, as luxury packaging helps clients to review the specific brand. Adaptable plastic is picking up footing in the bakery packaging market because of different properties, for instance, light weight, which is relied upon to fuel the demand for adaptable plastic sooner rather than later.

Bakery Packaging Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global bakery packaging market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi, Brow Packaging, Genpak, LLC, Reynolds Group Holdings, Sydney Packaging, WestRock, Benson Box, As Food Packaging and NAPCO. The bakery packaging market is fragmented, owing to the presence of local and various multinational companies. Key players are also emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions of local players to increase the product portfolio and penetrate their business into emerging countries. Additionally, companies are increasing their product line to acquire new customers as well as to retain existing customers.

Bakery Packaging: Market Segmentation

The global bakery packaging market is segmented on the basis of type of bakery product and material and packaging technique for bakery products

On the basis of bakery product type, the global bakery packaging market is segmented into:

Bread

Cakes

Pastries

Biscuits

Breakfast cereals

Frozen bakery

Frozen desserts

On the basis of type of material, the global bakery packaging market is segmented into:

Flexibles

Rigid plastic

Metal

On the basis of packaging technique, the global bakery packaging market is segmented into: