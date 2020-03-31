Wine Bags Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

Wine bags are packaging items solely utilized for safe covering and carrying of expensive wines and relevant liquors. Glass is the most widely used material as the most sought-after container for wines, therefore, necessitating the usage of light and sturdy wine bags so as to facilitate the customers to carry high-priced bottles from the wine shops in a safe manner. In the present scenario, wine bags have become more of a luxury item than a protection casing for carrying wines. Wine bottles have been traditionally presented as a gift item within the middle and upper class factions, presenting a bottle of wine with a packing of a wine bag adds a touch of luxury as well as improving its aesthetic value. Wine bags are no different from other general commodity carrying packages, however, wine bags are especially designed keeping in mind the size and shape of the bottle. Wine bags are usually sold in the market along with the wine bottle or can be bought as a stand-alone product for a more personalized usage by the customers. Customization of wine bags is also gaining traction in the market leading the vendors to offer custom made wine bags to the customers.

Wine Bags Market Dynamics

The global market for the demand of wine bags can be directly attributed to the sale of wines. The improvement in wine consumption has witnessed a healthy growth within the middle to upper class people owing to high disposable income and luxurious lifestyle prompting an increase in sales of wine bags, thereby improving its market on a global scale.

Government and environmental policies on minimizing wastage and reduction in the consumption of non-biodegradable raw materials has led to an increased production of eco-friendly reusable bags in the manufacturing unit driving the growth of wine bags in the competitive market.

Increased consumption of wine beverages among the growing youth population has contributed to the growth of wine bags market on a global level.

Alternative packaging systems available for the containment of wine such as bag-in-box, plastic pouches and cardboard based bladder packs has greatly influenced a decrease in production of traditional glass based wine containers. Reduced availability of glass based wine bottles can directly affect the growth of wine bags market as the sales of these bags solely rely on wine bottles. Propagation of negative health benefits of alcohol based beverages can also hamper the growth of wine bags market.

Wine Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types of materials used,Wine Bags Market can be segmented as:

Paper

Textile

Leather

Plastic

Others (Neoprene etc.)

On the basis of renewability, Wine Bags Market can be segmented as:

Reusable Wine Bags

Disposable Wine Bags

On the basis of fastening system, Wine Bags Market can be segmented as:

Open Bag

Zipper system

Rope based system (Knot)

Velcro

Clasp system

On the basis of number of containments, Wine Bags Market can be segmented as:

Single bottle Wine Bags

Multi bottle Wine Bags

Wine Bags Market: Regional Outlook

The Global Wine Bags market can be segmented into seven geographical locations such as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. The North American and the European region is anticipated to grow strongly in the wine bags market due to increase in disposable income, higher standard of living and luxurious lifestyle. In MEA region, the sale of alcohol is prohibited owing to religious factors which can affect the sale of wine bags.

Wine Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global wine bags market are:

Yiwu Youbai Packing Co., Ltd

Wine Box Company Limited

Factory Direct Promos

Built NY

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Acorn Paper Products Company

Richie Bags

Initi Bag Manufacturer Co.,Ltd

DM Packaging Company

NANGFA Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types and applications.

