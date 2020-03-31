Wireless LAN Security Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2023

Market Highlights

Wireless LAN solutions are becoming an integral part of the enterprise architecture which is helping in reducing the IT costs while increasing employee productivity. The security modules implemented are getting shortage of providing sufficient protection. WLAN security is an integral part of enterprise IT strategy. Increasing network infrastructures, data centers, and applications require encryption techniques which are driving the market. Internet of Things devices from industrial robots to sensors used in medical are being deployed in all verticals of an organization. The increasing wireless devices for remote monitoring and controlling in industries are creating challenges for security.

Wireless LAN security refers to protection of information and resources from hijackers and other malware. The security vulnerabilities in WLAN are passive monitoring, unauthorized access, and denial of service attacks. Denial of service attack is a kind of malware that can disable WLAN. The hacker gets access to all secured content of the organization and can access CCTV cameras through denial of service attack. By using directive antennas near the premises, such attacks can be prevented.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5573

Segmentation:

The global wireless LAN security market is segmented into security type, technology, deployment, end-users and region. On the basis of security type, the segment is further classified into WPA / WPA2 (Wi-Fi Protected Access), WEP (Wired Equivalent Privacy) and no-encryption. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into dedicated security appliances, mobile VPNs, stand-alone WLAN security software, and performance monitoring and intrusion detection systems. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-cloud and on-premise. The end-users of wireless LAN security market are enterprises and individual consumers.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the major market share for global wireless LAN security. Factors like technological developments, cloud managed Wi-Fi and enterprise IoT applications are driving the market in this region. Major players are involving in merger and acquisition activities to gain traction in the market. A10 Networks an American manufacturer of networking components has partnered with Symantec Corporation and American Cyber Security Company and Venafi, Inc. By partnering with market giants A10 networks has developed specialized solutions for data centers to deliver security modules which helps in detecting an eliminating threat, lowering security breaches thereby reducing the total cost of security operations.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show steep growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to increase in usage of mobile devices, deployment of cloud-based applications and Internet of Things are driving the market in the region. Adoption of cloud Wi-Fi is fuelling the market growth. The migration from on-premise wireless LAN management to cloud wireless LAN management by most of IT organizations are creating more growth opportunities for global wireless WLAN security market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players in the global wireless WLAN market are A10 Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Blue Coat Systems Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Dell Inc.(U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Juniper Networks, Inc.(U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc.(U.S.) among others.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-lan-security-market-5573

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Wireless LAN Security Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Wireless LAN Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Wireless LAN Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Wireless LAN Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa Wireless LAN Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Wireless LAN Security Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Global Wireless LAN Security By Technology Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 8 North America Wireless LAN Security By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 9 Europe Wireless LAN Security By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Asia Pacific Wireless LAN Security By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]