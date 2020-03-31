Wrist Fusion Plate System Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential With Staggering Cagr Value By 2026

Wrist fusion plate system is used for patients who are suffering from issues of the wrist. Implantation of a wrist fusion plate leads to surgical immobilization of wrist joint through fusion of adjoining bones. Complete wrist fusion is a surgical procedure that involves stabilizing the wrist joint by attaching the forearm bone with smaller bones of the wrist. This procedure is carried out to relieve pain in the wrist after severe trauma, as a painful wrist can affect proper functioning of the upper extremities. Wrist fusion plate is used for patients suffering from complex carpal instability, wrist arthrodesis, fracture of smaller bones in the wrist, wrist deformities caused due to rheumatism and require restoring; resection of tumors, post septic arthritis, and spastic deformities.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wrist-fusion-plate-system-market.html

The global wrist fusion plate system market is propelled by increase in geriatric population who are at increased risk of bone injuries and rise in prevalence of obesity, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis, accidents, and sports injuries. Wrist issues can cause significant discomfort and pain to a patient and can affect day-to-day activities. Hence, it is essential that wrist fusion plates are implanted correctly and firmly. Patient desire and demand to retain motion in wrist joints will drive innovation in the global market. The global wrist fusion plate system market is likely to be restrained by high cost of procedure and implants, attrition of tendons caused due to implants, and post-operative infection.

The global wrist fusion plate system market can be segmented based on type, material, and end-user. In terms of type, the global market can be bifurcated into curved plates and straight plates. Curved plates are classified into standard and short. Straight plates can be contoured according to a patient’s anatomy to make a correct fit. The straight plates segment is expected to capture major market share during the forecast period, as these plates provide optimum wrist flexibility post implant surgery and can be contoured according to a patient’s anatomy. Based on material, the market can be divided into titanium, titanium alloys, and stainless steel. The titanium and titanium alloys segments are expected to account for larger market share compared to the stainless steel segment, as titanium is lighter, stronger, and relatively less rigid. In terms of end-user, the global wrist fusion plate system market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to capture dominant market share owing to focus of hospitals toward enhancing wrist fusion plate procedures to provide improved mobility, reduce pain, and increase patient satisfaction. Emergence of contemporary and diverse wrist fusion plate options to treat different types of wrist injuries is boosting the market.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46371

In terms of region, the global wrist fusion plate system market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for considerable market share during the forecast period owing to rise in acceptance and adoption of wrist fusion plate systems and rapid technological advancements in these systems. In December 2017, OrthoPediatrics Corp. launched a new pediatric-specific wrist fusion plate system. Europe is expected to account for the second largest share of the market. The rapidly growing small bone joint replacement segment and increase in prevalence of wrist arthritis are expected to fuel the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global wrist fusion plate system market include Stryker, DePuy Synthes, OrthoPediatrics Corp, Wright Medical Group N.V., Acumed, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medartis AG, and Southern Medical.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46371

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com