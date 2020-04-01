Acute Sinusitis Market Size and share with Innovative Technologies, Key Players and their core competencies by 2023

Synopsis of the Global Acute Sinusitis Market

The Acute Sinusitis Market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of sinusitis across the globe and the increasing demand for diagnostic services. Additionally, technologically advancement and development in healthcare are also the factors driving the market growth. However, there is a need to create awareness about the disease and its diagnosis, especially, in the developing countries.

Acute sinusitis causes inflammation and swelling of cavities around the nasal passage. It is mostly caused by the common cold. Nasal obstruction, drainage of a thick, yellow or greenish discharge and pain, tenderness, and swelling around the nose, eyes, and forehead are the major symptoms of acute sinusitis. Other symptoms of the disease are ear pressure, bad breath, headache, cough, aching in your upper jaw and teeth, fatigue, and fever. The complications due to acute sinusitis are found to be less common. However, chronic sinusitis, meningitis, partial or complete loss of sense of smell, and vision problems are some of the major complications.

Global acute sinusitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Sanofi (France), Abbott (U.S.), Bayer AG (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Merck & Co, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc (U.K), Reddy’s Lab (India), Novartis AG (Germany), and others.

Segments

The global acute sinusitis market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into nasal endoscopy, imaging tests, laboratory tests, and allergy testing. Imaging tests are further segmented into CT scan and MRI.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into saline nasal spray, nasal corticosteroids, decongestant, OTC pain relievers, allergy shots, antibiotics, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the global acute sinusitis market with North America being the largest. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. and technological advancements in diagnostic testing fuel the growth of the market in North America. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., 29.4 million people suffer from acute sinusitis. Additionally, there is an increase in the direct spending by the U.S. population for sinusitis management including medications, outpatient and emergency department visits, and ancillary tests and procedures.

Europe is the second largest market for acute sinusitis. The increasing demand for laboratory test and allergy testing, with an increase in various types of laboratory testing fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, there are various other factors driving the growth of the market such as increasing focus on diagnostic testing for both acute and chronic illnesses and increasing expenditure on research and development activities by countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. Additionally, the increasing focus on development of innovative technologies and overall growth of healthcare diagnostics in this region also contribute to the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific acute sinusitis market is expected to exhibit a huge growth potential which is mainly driven by the increasing awareness about acute sinusitis and the increasing demand for a skin test for its diagnosis. Furthermore, the increasing demand for laboratory testing devices and a huge development in the medical device sector fuel the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, the market is also driven by the increasing focus of key players on targeting major geographies in Asia Pacific such as India, Australia, and the Republic of Korea. Additionally, the increasing number of patients suffering from acute sinusitis and the availability of various treatment options for the disease drive the growth of the market. India, China, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the market due to an increase in the number of healthcare institutes such as hospitals and clinics and availability of skilled workforce.

In the Middle East, the market is mainly driven by the increasing importance of diagnosis and treatment for sinusitis and the growth of the healthcare industry in countries such as the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and Saudi Arabia. In Africa, the demand for primary care services and the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases are the major factors driving the market growth.

