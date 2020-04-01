Adaptive Optics Market – Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

According to report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global adaptive optics market has highly fragmented landscape owing to presence of numerous players operating in the global market. Some of the key players in the market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Boston Micromachines Corporation, Olympus Corp., Raytheon Co., IRIS AO, Inc., Canon Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Celestron LLC, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh. The top four players in the global market for adaptive optics, including Canon Inc., Olympus Corp, Carl Zeiss Meditech AG., and Northorp Grumman Corporation collectively accounted for 24% shares of the overall market in 2015.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global adaptive optics market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 83.9% from 2016 to 2024, to attain the value of US$28.49 bn in 2018 from US$10.968 bn in the year 2015. The segment of wavefront sensor dominated the global market with the dominant share of 45% in the global adaptive optics market in 2015. North America was the dominant market for adaptive optics in 2015 with account of over 40% share of the global market for adaptive optics.

Extensive Applications across Communications and Military to Drive Growth

Adaptive optics is a technology integrated with the optical systems mainly for communications, beam propagation, and microscopy. Such technologies helps to enhance efficiency of optical system by reducing wavefront distortion effects. These optics have applications in laser communication, retinal imaging, and biological research.

Increasing demand of adaptive optics for high-resolution microscopy, growing value for utilizing adaptive optics in free-space laser communications and utilization of adaptive optics for long-range target identification in military applications are some of the major factors predicted to fuel the adaptive optics market growth. Increasing use of adaptive optics in ophthalmology and retinal imaging is estimated to support the adaptive optics market significantly in years to come.

Global Adaptive Optics Market: Segmentation

Based on technology, the global adaptive optics market is majorly driven by wavefront sensors with highest market share in 2015. Extensive use of wavefront sensor for detecting the state of wavefront across the adaptive optic technology is the primary factor behind this segment’s dominance.

However, the market for control system used to measures the shape of the wavefront and produces signals that represent the wavefront, is predicted to experience the most promising market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

By application, adaptive optics is majorly used in defense and security sector. The defense and security sector held the largest market share in 2015 and is predicted to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Adaptive optics are increasing used various defense communication system, surveillance and laser missile defense system.

On the other hand, in terms of growth, consumer devices is predicted to witness the most promising market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for consumer devices having quick response, high optical quality and less power consumption are some of the key factors anticipated to boost the demand adaptive optics from various consumer goods manufacturers in the coming years.

