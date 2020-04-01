Advance Energy Storage Market – Global Industry to Incur Steady Growth During 2019-2025

The growth of advanced energy storage market stems from ceaseless demand of energy for everyday functioning. Advanced energy storage is a leap from conventional energy storage techniques, as it involves use of technologies. Precisely, advanced energy storage refers to storing electricity

in the form of energy. This energy is later converted back into electricity for future use.

Expansion of energy sources, which includes renewable energy amounts to excess energy production at times. This energy needs to be stored to be effectively and efficiently used for later use.

Besides this, vast expansion of on-grid and micro grid energy distribution infrastructure have necessitated advanced energy storage solutions.

Collectively, this translates into gains for advanced energy storage market, which in near-term from 2016 to 2024 predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Advanced Energy Storage (AES) is typically a battery that uses a smart energy management system to charge and discharge as needed.

Energy storage is critical for a wide variety of major societal challenges including transitioning to near zero emissions transportation and making the electrical power grid more compatible with renewable energy generation. There is tremendous need for fundamental discovery research in chemistry, materials science, engineering and related disciplines that will lead to new advanced batteries and capacitors with greater energy storage density, longer lifetimes, and which are cheaper, safer and easier to discharge and recharge.

The Advance Energy Storage market was valued at 8800 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Advance Energy Storage.

This report presents the worldwide Advance Energy Storage market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tesla

LG Chem

General Electric Company

Baltimore Aircoil Company

Siemens AG

Panasonic

ABB

Evapco

Calmac

Hitachi

Advance Energy Storage Breakdown Data by Type

Mechanical

Electrochemical

Thermal

Electrical

Chemical

Biological

Advance Energy Storage Breakdown Data by Application

Grid Storage

Transporation

Advance Energy Storage Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Advance Energy Storage Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

