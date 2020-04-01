Agriculture Robot Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2025
Agricultural robots are used for automation of agricultural processes. Agricultural robots find way in agricultural processes in a bid to adopt hi-tech agricultural practices, which results in considerable savings of time and money.
Currently, agricultural robots are used at harvesting stage with considerable success. Taking a cue from this, agricultural robots are likely to find expanded use such as for weed control. Collectively, this indicates increasing use of agricultural robots for efficient agricultural practices.
Such hi-tech agricultural processes have attracted young population in some parts of the world to take up agriculture as an occupation.
Furthermore, scientific efforts for advancements have led to the surface of few types of agricultural robots. Flying robot, forester robot, and Demeter, to name a few are some robot exclusively used for agriculture. Resultantly, serving such demand together with considerable product portfolio, agriculture robot market witness gains.
An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.
The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.
Global Agriculture Robot market size will increase to 7300 Million US$ by 2025, from 1280 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robot.
This report researches the worldwide Agriculture Robot market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Agriculture Robot breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Agriculture Robot capacity, production, value, price and market share of Agriculture Robot in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Harvest Automation
Yamaha
HoneyComb
Trimble
FarmBot
AGCO
AgEagle Aerial Systems
Agribotix
PrecisionHawk
BouMatic Robtoics BV
Agriculture Robot Breakdown Data by Type
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Driverless Tractor
Milking Robots
Automated Harvesting Machines
Others
Agriculture Robot Breakdown Data by Application
Field Farming
Dairy Management
Indoor Farming
Horticulture
Others
Agriculture Robot Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Agriculture Robot Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
