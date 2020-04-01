Agriculture Robot Market – Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2025

Agricultural robots are used for automation of agricultural processes. Agricultural robots find way in agricultural processes in a bid to adopt hi-tech agricultural practices, which results in considerable savings of time and money.

Currently, agricultural robots are used at harvesting stage with considerable success. Taking a cue from this, agricultural robots are likely to find expanded use such as for weed control. Collectively, this indicates increasing use of agricultural robots for efficient agricultural practices.

Such hi-tech agricultural processes have attracted young population in some parts of the world to take up agriculture as an occupation.

Furthermore, scientific efforts for advancements have led to the surface of few types of agricultural robots. Flying robot, forester robot, and Demeter, to name a few are some robot exclusively used for agriculture. Resultantly, serving such demand together with considerable product portfolio, agriculture robot market witness gains.

An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.

The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Global Agriculture Robot market size will increase to 7300 Million US$ by 2025, from 1280 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robot.

This report researches the worldwide Agriculture Robot market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Agriculture Robot breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Agriculture Robot capacity, production, value, price and market share of Agriculture Robot in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Harvest Automation

Yamaha

HoneyComb

Trimble

FarmBot

AGCO

AgEagle Aerial Systems

Agribotix

PrecisionHawk

BouMatic Robtoics BV

Agriculture Robot Breakdown Data by Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Driverless Tractor

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Machines

Others

Agriculture Robot Breakdown Data by Application

Field Farming

Dairy Management

Indoor Farming

Horticulture

Others

Agriculture Robot Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Agriculture Robot Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

