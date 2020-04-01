Aircraft Cabin Windows, Shades & Blinds Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2025
Aircraft windows are made a form of plexiglass, such as Lexan polycarbonate, or acrylic plastics. This material is lightweight, relatively strong, and you can see clearly though it. The glass is layered, and the middle layer usually has a tiny hole in it to get rid of condensation.
Aviation market has boosted the demand for both cabin windows and Shades & Blinds of aircrafts. There are different types of aircrafts in the market like small body, wide body, very large boy aircraft and regional aircraft. The continuously increasing aircraft numbers globally will directly impact the demand of window products. Also, the increasing per capita consumption in emerging countries has led to increase in the airline passenger traffic. This, in turn, has increased the intake among aircraft manufacturers which in turn has been a driving factor for the global aircraft window and Shades & Blinds market.
Global Aircraft Cabin Windows, Shades & Blinds market size will reach 770 million US$ by 2025, from 570 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Cabin Windows, Shades & Blinds.
This industry study presents the global Aircraft Cabin Windows, Shades & Blinds market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Aircraft Cabin Windows, Shades & Blinds production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Aircraft Cabin Windows, Shades & Blinds in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders GKN Aerospace, PPG Aerospace, etc.
