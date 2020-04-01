Anti-osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2025

Osteoporosis is a chronic and a life-threatening disease in which the microstructure of bones is altered due to reduction in bone mass and bone density. This condition leads to increased bone brittleness and risk of bone fractures and cracks. Thus, osteoporosis is considered life threatening due to severe injury and associated pain. The significant reduction in the bone mass density leads to changes in microstructure of the bones resulting in increased threat of bone cracks and bone fractures. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), osteoporosis is also known as a silent disease because many people do not know they have osteoporosis until they have a fist fracture. Based on an IOF report, each year osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures and bone cracks across the globe. Furthermore, it is indicated that nearly 200 million women all over the world are being affected by osteoporosis every year.

View Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/anti-osteoporosis-therapy-fracture-healing-market.html

As per the IOF statistics, 1 in 3 women over 50 years of age is likely to experience osteoporotic fractures worldwide. The ratio is 1 in 5 for men. Moreover, the incidence rate in men is anticipated to increase by 310% and in women by 240% by 2050. Thus, the growing prevalence of the disease is considered as an awareness alert for the global population. A major cause of the disease is failure of body mechanisms to generate new bones to replace old bones. In addition, over-absorption of bones in the body and lack of calcium and vitamin D are important factors that enhance the risk of osteoporosis condition. Due to deficiency of vitamins and minerals, the body is unable to absorb calcium which leads to increased brittleness of the bone, consequently increasing the risk of cracks. Furthermore, decreased level of estrogens in women (post menopause) and testosterone in men increases the threat of osteoporosis.

An anti-osteoporosis therapy increases the bone mineral density and stop or slow down the loss of bone tissue. The therapy can decrease the threat of bone fractures over a period of time. The type of action of this fracture healing anti-osteoporosis therapy is usually by the anti-catabolic/anti-resorptive or anabolic drugs. These drug therapies increase the bone strength and help in osteoporosis. The global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26426

Based on drug class, the market is segmented into bisphosphonate, selective estrogen receptor modules (SERM), and RANKL inhibitor. The bisphosphonate segment is sub-segmented into alendronate, ibandronate, zoledronic acid, and risedronate. The SERM segment is sub-segmented into raloxifene and bazedoxifene, while only denosumab is considered as RANKL inhibitor. Bisphosphonate is the most common drug used for the treatment of osteoporosis, and hence hold a major share of the market. Rising prevalence of post-menopausal osteoporosis in women, increasing incidence of geriatric population, and changing lifestyle impacting bone health are some of the factors driving the growth of the global market. However, complications associated during the course of healing such as ulcers in stomach and esophagus, irritable bowel syndrome, nausea, and others can negatively affect the growth of the market.

Based on route of administration, the market is segmented as oral and injectable. In terms of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacies segment holds a significant market share.

Geographically, the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market with a significant market share due to high health care awareness and increase in demand for technological advancement. Europe is the second leading market owing to growing research and development activities. Asia Pacific is projected to be a fast growing market in the near future due to growing awareness, increasing rate of diagnostics, gradual adoption of improved technologies, emerging health care infrastructures, and increased disposable income. It is followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa in terms of market share.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26426

Global players operating in the market for anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing include Pfizer Inc; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Novartis International AG; F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Merck & Co., Inc.; and Actavis plc.