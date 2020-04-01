Atherectomy Devices Market Size and share with Innovative Technologies, Key Players and their core competencies by 2023

The worldwide Atherectomy devices market is likely to develop remarkably over the forecast period. It is projected that the global atherectomy devices market will register a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. In 2017, the estimated market value was around 1.09 billion.

Atherectomy is a technique applied to eliminate atherosclerotic plaque from affected arteries. The plaques are in either peripheral or coronary arterial vasculature and may have distinct characteristics depending on the nature of the plaque. Atherectomy is used widely in cure of both peripheral and coronary arterial ailments. It is a minimally invasive endovascular surgery.

Atherectomy devices are built to either shave, cut, vaporize, laser or sand the plaques. The devices come with different indications. Different atherectomy devices have been invented for commercial use. The location of the plaque and type of blockage influence the choice of atherectomy device to be used. Some atherectomy devices are used only in the larger arteries on the upper portion of the knee, while other devices come with smaller catheters that are suitable for operating the arteries below the knee.

The growing rate of peripheral and coronary arterial diseases coupled with increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques is predicted to boost the growth of the atherectomy devices market. Minimally invasive surgical techniques deliver quicker recovery, quick procedural time, lesser risk of infections and complications. The worldwide atherectomy devices market is likely to witness noteable surge in demand due to exponential growth in the incidence of lifestyle-related ailments and elderly population.

Segmentation

The global atherectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

Based on application, the atherectomy devices market is segmented into cardiovascular, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and others.

The atherectomy devices market, by product type is categorised into directional atherectomy systems, orbital atherectomy systems, photo-ablative (laser) atherectomy systems, rotational atherectomy systems, and others.

The directional atherectomy systems segment is expected to hold the largest share owing to the high treatment rate, whereas the photo-ablative (laser) atherectomy systems is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the growing preference by surgeons.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

On the basis of region, the global atherectomy devices market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The atherectomy devices market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global atherectomy devices market. This owes to the technological advancements resulting in the development of cost-effective atherectomy devices leading to high acceptance rate for the devices in the Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global atherectomy devices market due to the presence of economically diverse countries, and less initiatives taken by the government.

It is projected that the Americas dominated the global atherectomy devices market owing to the growth of the market in the North American region. This is largely attributed to the factors such as increase in research funding, and growing awareness about the high-end atherectomy devices among medical professionals. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the atherectomy devices market owing to growing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, various initiatives by public and private organizations is anticipated to boost the growth of the atherectomy devices market.

