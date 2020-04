The report “Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Overview:-

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) System mainly works on the basis of optical character recognition technology (OCR) to read the number plates and extracts the alphanumeric characters of the license plate equipped on the vehicles and stores the captured data in image format. Automatic number plate recognition systems uses either closed circuit televisions or the cameras specially designed for the number plate recognition. Automatic number plate recognition system uses infrared lighting which allows the camera to capture images and recognize the characters in the number plates at any given point of time and with change in configuration the cameras also capture the images of the driver as well. Infrared lighting used for automatic number plate recognition allows to capture the images of the vehicles which are moving at high speed with good image quality. Automatic number plate recognition systems uses algorithms which enables the software used for automatic number plate recognition to identify the number plates. Automatic number plate recognition system is used for various applications like traffic monitoring, law enforcement, and toll collection. Deployment of automatic number plate recognition system takes place in two approaches, one approach allows the entire process to be performed at the lane location on real-time basis, and the other approach transmits all the images from many lanes to a remote computer location and performs the OCR process at flexible timings.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11553

Automatic number plate recognition system market: Drivers and Challenges

The growth of automatic number plate recognition system is mainly driven by increasing demand of these systems for traffic monitoring and control, collecting data for toll at public and private places. These systems are preferred by police and law enforcement agencies for ensuring proper security and surveillance. Rise in number of vehicle thefts and increasing criminal activities are also helping the automatic number plate market to grow in the near future

Inconsistency in the design of the number plates makes the manufactures to construct better algorithms and recognize the characters. This factor is hindering the growth of the automatic number plate recognition system market.

Automatic number plate recognition system market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, automatic number plate recognition system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe automatic number plate recognition system market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Automatic number plate recognition system market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Automatic number plate recognition system market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market: Segmentation

By Type Fixed ANPR Systems Mobile ANPR Systems Portable ANPR Systems

By Component Hardware Software

By Application Traffic Management Law Enforcement Electronic Toll Collection Parking Management Access Control



Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market: competition landscape

Key Vendors for Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market include 3M Co, Q-Free ASA, ARH Inc., Vigilant Solutions Inc., NDI Recognitions Systems Ltd., Elsag North America LLC, CA Traffic Ltd., Captec Ltd., ClearView Communications, COBAN Technologies Inc., DTK Software, FLIR Systems, and Gtechna Inc.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11553

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Segments

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Other Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]