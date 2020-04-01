B-Cell Maturation Antigen Targeted Therapies Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is a protein, also called tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 17 (TNFRSF17) or CD269 antigen, which is encoded in humans by TNFRSF17 gene. BCMA is an essential member of tumor necrosis factor receptor super family and is preferentially expressed in B lymphocytes. B-cell maturation antigen receptor is necessary for B-cell development and also in autoimmune response. This receptor specially binds to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) super family member 13b. BCMA or TNFRSF17 binds to TNF and activates NF-kappaB and MAPK8/JNK. TNFRSF17 also binds with other TRAF family members and may conduct or transfer signals for cell proliferation and survival.

It is a receptor for TALL-1, and activates NF-kappaB through a NIK-, TRAF5-, IKK-, and TRAF6- dependent pathway. For TALL-1, TNFRSF17 is identified as NF-kappaB activating receptor by targets for drug development against certain autoimmune diseases or immunodeficient. BCMA works as a target of donor B-cell immunity in patients with myeloma who respond to donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI). BCMA may contribute rejection of tumor in vivo as the response of antibody to the cell surface. Recent study suggests that BCMA is effective against cells with multiple myeloma (MM). It is a deadly disease of plasma cells, which needs some mediation by clinical researchers.

Middle-aged men who have a past history of monoclonal gammopathy have highest risk of developing multiple myeloma with the exposure of chemicals or radiations. It is important to increase awareness about effective treatment of cancer and related diseases among the research community to provide major restraint for increase in B-Cell Maturation Antigen Targeted Therapies Market in future. Rise in prevalence of multiple myeloma globally is expected to boost the expansion of the BCMA targeted therapies market in the near future. Multiple myeloma can be fatal and can recur with other associated serious complications. Prevalence of multiple myeloma and other serious fatal diseases needs specific diagnosis and targeted treatment at the global level. Therefore, there is an immediate requirement of effective therapies and medical care, which is likely to fuel the expansion of the BCMA market in near future.

The global BCMA targeted therapy market can be segmented into product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into CAR-T cells, bispecific antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. These are the different kind of products related to B-cell maturation antigen based on mechanism or function perform with other proteins or cells of body as identification and destruction of tumor cell lysis of malignant multiple myeloma and conjugate formation with antibodies. In terms of end-user, the global BCMA targeted therapies market can be segmented into hospitals and cancer research institutes. In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the BCMA targeted therapies market are Celgene Corporation, Bluebird Bio, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Juno Therapeutics, and Eureka Therapeutics. Several stakeholders have entered the market for development of novel therapy. They provide funds for research and development of BMCA targeted therapy in both clinical and commercial research space. Some clinical stage products that have emerged out of such collaborations include BCMA-CART (Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania and Novartis) and bb2121 (Celgene and Bluebird Bio).