Battery Separator Market Growth Factors, Emerging Trends, Emerging Technologies, Forecast to 2024

Market Synopsis

The Global Battery Separator Market was valued at USD 608 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period.

The Global Battery Separator Market has been segmented by material, battery type, application, and region. By material, the global battery separator market has been segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, ceramic, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others. Among these, the polyethylene and polypropylene segments collectively dominated the global market in 2018 due to large-scale use of polyolefin in the recent past. However, the ceramic coating segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in The Global Battery Separator Market are Toray Industries, Inc (Japan), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), SK Innovation Co., Ltd (South Korea), Freudenberg Performance Materials (US), Entek (US), Dreamweaver International (US), W-Scope Corporation (Japan), Ube Industries, Ltd (Japan), Bernard Dumas (France), DowDuPont (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Eaton (Ireland), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co., Ltd (China).

Regional Analysis

The Global Battery Separator Market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018, followed by Europe. The Middle East & African and Latin American markets are expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on battery type, The Global Battery Separator Market has been divided into lithium-ion (Li-ion), lead acid, nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel metal hydride, and others. The market for the lithium-ion battery is growing at a fast pace in recent days due to its superior performance efficiency. The Li-ion battery segment thus is expected to hold the largest share of the global market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global battery separator market has been categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment was the largest market for battery separators in 2018. However, the development and adoption of electric vehicles across the world at fast pace due to various government initiatives is expected to increase the demand for battery separators in the automotive segment during the review period.

