Bilirubin Assay Kits Market: Increase in the Geriatric Population to Drive the Market

Bilirubin Assay Kits Market: Overview

Red blood cells are broken down in the reticuloendothelial system, primarily the spleen. The dead cells inside the spleen are converted to bilirubin upon removal of iron. This process accounts for about 80% of the bilirubin formed every day inside a human body. The bilirubin is transferred to liver in the form of indirect or unconjugated bilirubin. Conjugated bilirubin is excreted via the biliary system into the intestine, where it is metabolized by bacteria known collectively as stercobilinogen. The body produces bilirubin in the form of unconjugated and conjugated fractions. The bilirubin is elevated in hepatitis, cirrhosis, hemolytic disorders, several inherited enzyme deficiencies, and conditions causing hepatic obstruction. Rise in incidence of hepatitis in neonates, adults, and liver-related diseases increases the usage of bilirubin assay kits, which in turn drives demand of tests using bilirubin assay kits among the population. Moreover, new developments in analytical method and diagnostic technique approaches are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases.

Bilirubin Assay Kits Market: Key Trends

High prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis, cirrhosis, and other liver related diseases, increase in the geriatric population, and rise in research & development initiatives are projected to drive the global bilirubin assay kits market. Additionally, advent in constituent of exogenous markers, rise in government funding, increase in the number of initiatives for clinical laboratories, development of innovative intravesical therapies, and aggressive marketing by pharma companies propel the global market. Favorable reimbursements, novel treatments, robust pipeline, and patent cliff of certain assays are anticipated to boost the growth of the global bilirubin assay kits market during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment using bilirubin assay kits and time consuming process of using assays are expected to be major restraints of the global market during the forecast period.

Bilirubin Assay Kits Market: Segmentation

The global bilirubin assay kits market can be segmented based on age group, disease type, end-user, and region. In terms of age group, the market can be bifurcated into adults and neonates & infants. Based on disease type, the global bilirubin assay kits market can be classified into hemolytic jaundice, obstructive jaundice, hepatic jaundice, cirrhosis, and others. The hemolysis jaundice segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increase in number of patients with unconjugated bilirubin level. Rise in the number of neonates is a major factor anticipated to fuel the growth of the hemolytic jaundice segment in the near future. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, research & labs, and others.

Bilirubin Assay Kits Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global bilirubin assay kits market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 due to large geriatric population suffering from liver diseases, rise in the number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, FDA approval for assays & kits, and increase in demand for new and advanced kits for clinical tests. Increase in the incidence of liver diseases, early phase diagnosis of cirrhosis, and treatment of other liver diseases drive the pharmaceutical industries market. This in turn is expected to augment the bilirubin assay kits market in North America. Europe was the second largest market for bilirubin assay kits in 2018 due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and laboratories. Expansion of research and development units and pathology labs in countries in Europe is also a major factor likely to drive the bilirubin assay kits market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases. Rise in awareness among patients about liver diseases, jaundice among premature babies, and increase in per capita health care expenditure are factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the bilirubin assay kits market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, economic growth which supports health care infrastructure in India and China and expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs are expected to boost the growth of the market in Asia Pacific from 2019 to 2027.

Bilirubin Assay Kits Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global bilirubin assay kits market are Randox Laboratories Ltd., Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Diagnostics (Siemens AG), Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, POINTE Scientific, Inc., and Reckon Diagnostics P. Ltd., among others.

