Biometric as a Service Market Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2026

Biometrics are biological identity traces of human beings often accessed via thumbs and other parts of human body to register an impression. These biological ‘fingerprints’ serve a wide variety of purposes including identification, verification, security, attendance, time keeping, etc. Government as well as private entities around the world are increasingly using biometrics for applications like access control. Various governments around the world are using it as a mandatory signature in national citizen registers and Ids.

Biometric as a service market is expected to grow significantly as biometrics are far more secure than traditional forms of entry codes like pin, passwords, locks, etc. Individuals are not required to remember biometrics and the information can be carried anywhere easily. Additionally, biometrics are unique identity prints for each individual. Biometrics also leverages computing, imaging, mathematical and statistical methods to map a detailed identity of an individual for high-risk security clearances.

Hence, biometrics as a service can be beneficial for military setups, nuclear reactors, data centers, R&D facilities and more. The secure nature of the service and growing demand for full-proof security, both online and offline is expected to drive the biometric as a service market.

In the near future, biometrics as a market can connect servers around the world with centralised database with a remote server. These databases can connect valuable information systems with the network at the touch of fingertips.

BaaS offers promising opportunities for technology companies around the world. Baas would require little investment for companies to enter a new market. Baas services can also be sold on a subscription basis, which would ensure upfront payments and guaranteed mechanisms of carrying out maintenance. As the setup would be relatively easy, requiring very little software and hardware support; the Baas service market players focus on offering fast and secure services. The Baas service market also promises ‘pay-as-you-grow’ financing model for subscribers. As services under use are easy to track, subscriber loyalty and growing access to the larger database is a priority for Baas service providers.