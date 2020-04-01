Brain Health Devices Market: Global Industry Share, Market Size, Trends to 2026 – Credence Research

The report includes forecast and analysis for the Brain Health Devices market on a global and regional level. The research gives important data of 2015, 2016 and 2017 along with a projection from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue. The study covers drivers and limitations of the Brain Health Devices market along with the impact they have on the trade over the forecast period. Additionally, the report covers the study of possibilities available in the Brain Health Devices market on a global level.

Market Insight:

In 2015 neurological disorder constituted about 6.3% of the global burden of disease, among which more than half of the burden in DALYs (disability-adjusted life years) is contributed by cerebrovascular disease, 12% by Alzheimer and other dementias and 8% each by epilepsy and migraine according to WHO. Prevalence of neurological disorders and awareness of the disease and treatment is responsible for driving the significance of brain health devices. Rise in traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke and cardiac procedures are the key factors increasing the demand of the brain health devices market. Devices such as EEG, MEG, MRI, CT scan, transcranial Doppler (TCD) devices, intracranial pressure (ICP) monitors, cerebral oximeters etc. are being widely used to monitor brain activity and also to analyze the anesthesia and sedative effect. Along with increase in geriatric population, technological advancement taking place in devices with respect to functionality and efficiency also plays an important role in high adoption rate of the novel technically advanced monitoring devices in the market.

The report aims to present a study of Global Brain Health Devices Market along with accurate segmentation of market by type, solution, application and five major geographical regions. Global Brain Health Devices market is supposed to witness a high increase during the forecast years due to expanding risk of data theft and firm government regulation.

The report also tracks the major market functions including product launches, technological advancements, mergers & benefits, and the innovative market tactics opted by key market players. Along with strategically examining the key micro markets, the paper also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, possibilities and challenges in the Brain Health Devices market.

