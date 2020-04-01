Brown Testliner Market: Increasing e-commerce industry drives demand

Brown testliner is a 2 ply paper, which is manufactured using the chemical pulp and waste paper. It is used to make the outer layer of corrugated sheets. Owing to the properties such as recyclability, lightweight, and economic cost brown testliner has gained traction in the past few years. Brown testliner has gained significance in the packaging market owing to the wide applications that corrugated boxes have in a variety of end-use industries. Furthermore, the need for a sturdy and cost-efficient packaging solution in e-commerce shipping and transit has led to the expansion of the brown testliner market. Brown testliner provide a smooth and clean surface, which allows easy printability this makes brown testliner desirable for end-use manufacturers. They can put branding and product information on the surface of the liner; this also aids in enhancing the visual appeal of the packaged product. Direct printing on the testliner helps in reducing the expense of printing and overall packaging, which is expected to be a driving factor for the global brown testliner market.

Global Brown Testliner Market: Dynamics

Brown testliner is used for manufacturing of corrugated sheets, trays, and boxes. With the increased application of corrugated boxes in a variety of end-use industries, the demand for brown testliner is expected to propel during the forecast period. Among this, the growing retail sector, more specifically, the e-commerce industry is a significant end-use industry for brown testliner globally and is expected to fuel the growth of brown testliner. Another key driver for brown testliner is their high printability coupled with their recyclability. Manufacturers prefer to use brown testliner as they are significantly cheaper than kraftliner and thus help in reducing manufacturing cost.

Despite the positive outlook, the growth of the brown testliner market might be affected adversely owing to the presence of substitutes. White testliner can be used as a replacement for brown testliner in the applications where visual appeal is a priority such as in retail display packaging which appears directly in front of the consumer. Also, white testliner ensures superior printability as compared to the conventional brown testliner. This might hamper the growth of the global brown testliner market during the forecast period.

Global Brown Testliner Market: Segmentation

The global brown testliner market has been segmented on the basis of substrate range, applications, and end uses

On the basis of substrate range, the global brown testliner market has been segmented as follows-

Up to 100 GSM

100-200 GSM

200-300 GSM

Above 300 GSM

On the basis of applications, the global brown testliner market has been segmented as follows-

Corrugated Sheets

Corrugated Trays

Corrugated Boxes

On the basis of end uses, the global brown testliner market has been segmented as follows-

Food & Beverages

Retail & E-commerce

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Durables

Agriculture and Allied Industries

Shipping & Logistics

Global Brown Testliner Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global brown testliner market are Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Ranheim Paper & Board, PG Paper Company Ltd., Europac Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, DS Smith Group plc, APV Germany GmbH, Siam Kraft Industry Co., Ltd. many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global brown testliner market during the forecast period.

Global Brown Testliner Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global brown testliner market has been segmented as- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan. Manufacturers in the developed countries of Europe such as Italy are cutting down prices for brown testliner. This can be attributed to the weakening demand for brown testliner as a result of good availability of other grades and basis weights. India and China in the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for the growth of the brown testliner market. In the North America region, the demand for recycled brown testliner is expected to increase owing to the increasing concerns about the environment.