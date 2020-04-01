Calcium Citrate Malate Market To Discern Magnified Growth During 2027

Calcium is the most abundant mineral in human body and 99% of it is deposited in bones and teeth. The remaining 1% of calcium is utilized by body in numerous functions such as muscle contraction, blood clotting, vitamin D metabolism, and nerve transmission. There are two main forms of calcium in supplements, viz. citrate and carbonate. Calcium carbonate is more commonly available and is inexpensive, yet less preferred due to its absorption dependence on stomach acid. Whereas, calcium citrate (CCM) is absorbed equally well, when taken with or without food.

Since calcium citrate malate was first patented in late 1980s, there has been considerable investigations for the health benefits related to calcium citrate malate. Calcium citrate malate is chelated with malic acid and is water soluble. 45% of calcium is absorbed from CCM when compared to other calcium supplements, this is the highest absorption. The calcium citrate malate is ionized easily and therefore is highly bioavailable compound.

Calcium citrate is also useful for people with achlorhydria, inflammatory bowel disease, or absorption disorders. Other calcium forms in supplements or fortified foods includes gluconate, lactate, and phosphate. Calcium citrate malate is a well-absorbed form of calcium found in some fortified juices.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/3888

Key Peculiarities of CCM Fueling its Adoption Rate

A Viable Calcium Source that Does Not Elevate Risk of Acquiring Kidney Stone

Research has revealed that various products such as milk, orange juice, and others, which are fortified with calcium citrate malate are characterized by the potential to alter urine crystallization. The research data obtained from a study particularly conducted for fortified milk and orange juice indicated that it can be consumed at least within the limits tested, as a dietary source of calcium without increasing the risk of stone formation in a sensitive subpopulation.

Considerable Potential to Reduce the Risk of Fractures

Researchers have proved that calcium citrate malate facilitate calcium retention and bone accrual in infant, children and adolescents. In adults, calcium citrate malate effectively promotes the consolidation and maintenance of the bone mass. Calcium citrate malate, in conjunction with vitamin D, decreases the risk of fractures. It also slows the rate of bone loss in elderly population and proves beneficial to health and well-being of postmenopausal women. Sufficient amount of calcium intake as per dosage recommendation improves the bone mass in children, adolescents, young, adults, and seniors. Higher bioavailability of calcium citrate malate has been a hot topic for research projects.

Equally Effective Functionality with or without Food

There are various supplements of calcium available on the market and calcium carbonate is among the most preferred one. Calcium carbonate has to be consumed after the meal as it requires specific amount of gastric juices for the absorption. On the other side, calcium citrate malate is recommended as it is approximately 4-5% more absorbable than calcium carbonate and is well absorbed regardless of the presence of stomach acid. Studies also suggests that calcium malate with citrate is more effective when it comes to prevention or improvement of osteoporosis.

Versatile nature of CCM makes calcium salt convenient and practical for use in moist food and beverages

Calcium citrate malate is prepared in such a way that a number of calcium atoms bind to both citrate and malate molecules at once. This unique form makes the calcium citrate malate almost 6X to 9X times easily dissolvable in the stomach than plain calcium citrate. Because of the superior solubility, CCM is considerably better-absorbed than calcium citrate. It has been used successfully in many controlled trials to support bone mass and to lower the fracture risk. Some of these trials have involved a direct face-off between CCM and other forms of calcium.

Such trials demonstrate that calcium citrate malate is expected to increase its use banking on its high bioavailability and better protection to bones than other calcium sources. It is thus expected that the demand for CMM will see a significant rise in the food and beverages industry.

Key Factors Constraining Calcium Citrate Malate Consumption

High Price Point Compared to Other Calcium Supplements in Market

Expensive price has been a key factor limiting preference for CCM over other conventional sources of calcium used in supplements. However, the formation of calcium citrate malate directly within beverages and other food preparations, concentrated CCM solutions, or slurries is being cited as a relatively cost?effective method that can potentially reduce costs of CCM incorporation into finished food and beverage products.

Adverse Effects Associated with Over Dosage

It is also reported to have certain side effects if consumed in excessive amount such as constipation, nausea, weight loss, and loss of appetite. Some people who consume calcium supplements also complain about constipation but it can usually be prevented. Constipation can be prevented by adding more fiber in the diet (from fruits, vegetables, and whole- grain products), drinking sufficient water every day, and staying physically active.

The global consumption of calcium citrate malate has been growing at a healthy pace and is expected to account for a promising CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2027.

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/3888/SL