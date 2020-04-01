Call Tracking Software Market 2018-2026 Regional Outlook, Application, Competitive Strategies and Forecast by 2026

Call tracking software tracks and records all information of inbound and outbound calls which include audio recordings and call sources. Call tracking software is used for comprehensive reporting of call recording and call tracking. Call tracking software can be used to maintain the call logs of all inbound and outbound calls with user identity information and routing information of calls. This software helps enterprises to maintain caller information such as phone number, geographical location, time distribution, and recordings of phone calls.

This unstructured data is further used to manage client or customer information. For business purposes, unstructured client data is stored in an understandable format to enhance customer communication services. Call tracking software comprises features such as keyword level tracking, call recording, and campaign attribution, allowing enterprises to track the performance of a campaign and gain insight about current trends in the market.

Call tracking software offers features to small and medium enterprises such as pay per call, pay per minute, or pay per lead. Four technological methods are used in call tracking software. These are, call back function, call number tracking, dynamic call tracking, and static number tracking. Among these features, call back function is automated through the use of specific web callback and mobile application.

Customer centric solutions and increasing number of call centers in the service sector are major drivers of the call tracking software market. Call tracking software is mainly adopted by call centers, advertisement firms, and digital marketing firms in order to maintain inbound and outbound call logs. For call center and digital marketing firms, campaign attribution can be a driving factor to manage campaigns for different marketing channels. In campaign management, a unique number is assigned to each marketing channel, through which companies can identify which marketing channels are generating more calls.

Call tracking and call transcribing feature of call tracking software helps to identify the qualified leads. Call tracking software enhances the reporting by providing insights gathered or extracted from call conversations. Moreover, call tracking software enables the companies to receive data such as number of online website visitors and their channel media. This gives ideas to make strategic changes in campaign, helps in focusing on those factors which actually drives the conversation, and prioritize the follow up with prospective leads. By integrating with CRM systems, call tracking software provides factual data to improve and increase marketing efficiency of enterprises along with customer experience and possibility of gaining sales.