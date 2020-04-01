Campylobacter infection is an abnormality observed in the digestive system caused by campylobacter bacteria. The most common sources of campylobacter infection are unpasteurized milk, raw poultry, or uncooked vegetables. Major symptoms of campylobacter infection include diarrhea, blood and mucus in stool, malaise, severe abdominal pain, nausea, fever, vomiting, and headache. On average, campylobacter infection lasts from two to 10 days. Campylobacter infection is diagnosed through laboratory tests of stool, body fluids, or tissue. Two types of tests are commonly performed: rapid test (analyzes the genetic material of campylobacter bacteria) and culture test (isolation of bacteria). Majorly, people affected with campylobacter infection are treated with antibiotics.

The global campylobacter diagnostics market is driven by several factors such as rise in population, sense of hygiene, diagnosis rate, cost of campylobacter infection diagnostic test, health care expenditure scenario, and presence of key market players. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology in 2016 revealed that the isolation and identification of the campylobacter infection from stool sample is the most challenging part in the campylobacter diagnosis test. Therefore, this market is likely to face challenges from sequencing of genetic materials of campylobacter infection, and un-automated data analysis during campylobacter detection method. R&D investments and technological advancements are likely to boost the growth of the global campylobacter diagnosis market during the forecast period.

Culture-based detection method is used to isolate and detect campylobacter infection from the sample. This method is cost-effective and requires no sophisticated instrument; however, it is time-consuming and has low-sensitivity. Rapid detection tests such as immunological or molecular techniques offer accurate result of campylobacter bacteria, although those tests are expensive as compared to culture based detection. Based on diagnosis method, the global campylobacter diagnosis market can be segmented into culture based diagnosis and rapid detection tests. Furthermore, the rapid detection tests can be segmented into immunological, molecular, and other methods. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, private laboratories, independent physician chambers, and others.

Geographically, the global campylobacter diagnostics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1.3 million people were affected with campylobacter infection in the U.S. in 2016. Nearly 200,000 confirmed cases were reported in Europe in 2014, with crude notification rate of 59.8 cases per 100,000 (reflecting an increase of 13% of the campylobacter notification rate in 2014 as compared to 2013). Significant infection rate, high diagnosis rate of campylobacter infection, well-established health care infrastructure, availability of medical reimbursement, and strong presence of key companies are likely to boost the growth of North America and Europe campylobacter diagnostics market in future. Several studies indicate that a significant number of people are affected by campylobacter infection in Asia Pacific.

Around 5% to 15% of the total gastrointestinal cases in India and China in 2016 were campylobacter affected cases due to low sense of hygiene and poor sanitary system. The picture is quite shocking in Australia and New Zealand. Around 112.3 to 150.0 cases per 100,000 per year were affected in Australia and New Zealand in 2016. High number of campylobacter infected cases, developing medical infrastructure, high investment, and presence of key companies in Asia Pacific drive the campylobacter diagnostics market. Low awareness about campylobacter infection diagnosis and unfavorable medical reimbursements are the factors attributed to sluggish growth of the market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key players in the global campylobacter diagnostics market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, BIOTECON Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Alere, QIAGEN, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Lonza, ZeptoMetrix, and Sequenom.