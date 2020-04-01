Clinical Alarm Management Market: Trends Research and Projections for 2019 – 2027

Clinical Alarm Management Market: Overview

Clinical alarms are used to warn caregivers of potential adverse or immediate patient conditions. The Association of Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, a non-profitable organization, focuses on the use and development of effective and safe medical equipment. It recognizes alarm management to be a key concern among health care organizations. The rise in technological advancements in the hospital sector and initiations in other medical firms have created awareness over the period of past 25 years. These advancements led to complicated, improved, and sophisticated health monitoring equipment. These advanced health monitoring equipment are manufactured with in-built audible alarms. These alarms are intentionally integrated to alert technicians, operators, or clinicians of any deviation from a preprogrammed or predetermined “normal” status. It is considered to be a pointer tool in improving the safety of patients. This information is further communicated by the operator or clinician to the patient or the concern person.

In the past, only a few medical devices in hospitals had alarm facility. The scenario has reversed since then. Most of the medical devices are manufactured with an alarm function. In acute care units, alarms are generated by a number of devices including respiratory monitoring equipment, infusion pumps, bed or chair alarms, feeding pumps, wound vacuum devices, cardiac monitors, ventilators, patient call systems, and sequential compression devices. There is a set standards for alarm sounds by manufacturers of a particular device. It is the responsibility of the caregivers to distinguish the audible alarms and to react based on the situation, according to the importance of the alarm sound. An alarm is an immediate warning aimed at making caregivers attentive toward the differing parameters of the device. Alarms of devices are predetermined, with many levels or categories or options which may or may not follow a hierarchical order. The hierarchical order of a physiologic monitor is detection of life-threatening situation (crisis alarm), detection of life threatening device malfunction (system failure), detection of imminent danger (warning alarm), detection of potential device malfunction (system warning), and detection of unsafe situation (advisory alarm). The severity of a particular alarm is determined by the kind of sound emitted. For example, an advisory alarm is distinctly different from a crisis alarm. Clinicians or technicians recognize and use the sound of an alarm to determine how fast or what to respond. Alarms in therapeutic devices do not have a hierarchical order, hence the alarm sounds the same pattern continuously, regardless of the situation

Clinical Alarm Management Market: Key Trends

Increase in the geriatric population, awareness about patient safety, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in alarm fatigue are the major drivers of the global clinical alarm management market. However, adverse events and complications associated with devices and lack of product standardization are the factors anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Clinical Alarm Management Market: Segmentation

The global clinical alarm management market can be segmented based on component, product, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the global market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment can be classified into implementation & integration and consulting. The solutions segment is projected to account for major market share during the forecast period. Based on product, the global clinical alarm management market can be categorized into nurse call systems, physiological monitors, bed alarms, EMR integration systems, ventilators, and others (pulse oximeters and infusion pumps). Usage of EMR integration systems is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to technological developments. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into hospitals, long-term care centers, ambulatory care centers & home care settings, and others. The ambulatory care centers & home care settings segment is expected to capture significant market share during the forecast period.

Clinical Alarm Management Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global clinical alarm management market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to be a major market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is attributed to strategic presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada.

Clinical Alarm Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global clinical alarm management market are Medtronic, General Electric Company, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Baxter, Vocera Communications, Extension, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ascom, Spok, Inc., and Bernoulli, among others.

