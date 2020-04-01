The report “Clinical Alert and Notification System Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Clinical Alert and Notification System Market: Introduction

Healthcare institutes today face a challenge with the quality and speed of patient care due to poor communication standards and procedures. Nowadays, due to increased digitization and technological advancements there is an adoption of point-of-care, critical test results, safety, nurse call and other similar digital systems, which generate a lot of valuable information that needs to be shared. Clinical alert and notifications systems for healthcare integrates clinical alert and notification solutions into the mobile devices carried by the hospital staff, which allows right people to receive notifications and take immediate required action.

Clinical alert and notification systems help to deliver test results, patient monitoring alerts and other updates to doctors, nurses and other concerned staff at the hospital through a secure and reliable hospital communication system to improve patient care.

Clinical Alert and Notification System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising adoption of clinical decision support tools, implementation of big data analytics into healthcare are some major factors driving the growth of clinical alert and notification system market. Moreover factor such as increasing patient safety concerns is also resulting in the growth of this market.

However, factors such as cyber security issues due to data privacy concern and high implementation cost hinder the growth of Clinical Alert and Notification System market.

Clinical Alert and Notification System Market: Segmentation

The clinical alert and notification system market can be segmented on the basis of solution by role, end-user and region wise. On the basis of solutions by roles clinical alert and notification system market is further segmented as physicians, nurses, administrators, laboratories, support staff and executives.

On the basis of end-user it is further segmented as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, long term care centres, and others. Ambulatory surgical centres is expected to grow at a high CAGR. Region wise clinical alert and notification market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Clinical Alert and Notification System Market: Regional Overview

North America region holds a large market share in clinical alert and notification system market and is projected to grow at a substantial rate due to presence of healthcare enterprises adopting notification systems. Europe region is expected to show a considerable growth rate in this market due to growing adoption of notification systems in healthcare institutes in this region. Clinical alert and notification market is growing at a significant pace in APAC region owing to adoption of smartphones and mobile devices in hospitals for patient care. Latin America’s clinical alert and notification system market region will show a significant growth rate followed by MEA owing to awareness among people.

Clinical Alert and Notification System Market: Key Players

STANLEY Healthcare, Singlewire Software, LLC., InterSystems Corporation, Critical Alert Systems., Spok Inc., Everbridge, Inc., OnSolve, Desktop Alert Inc, and ALERT Life Sciences Computing, S.A are some key players in clinical alert and notification system market.

