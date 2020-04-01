Coated Endotracheal Tubes Market Key Players, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2018-2026

Endotracheal tube is used to provide artificial airway. These tubes are commonly known as ET or ETT tube. Endotracheal means through the trachea. Endotracheal intubation involves insertion of ET tubes into windpipe through the mouth or nose. Nasal route is less frequently used compared to oral route for intubation. Endotracheal intubation is a medical procedure performed to mechanically ventilate a patient suffering from brain injury to keep airway open. The cuff is an important part present outside the endotracheal tube. Various sizes of ET tubes are available in the market based on personal anatomy and surgery type.

The two primary causes of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) are microaspiration and biofilm formation. Non-coated endotracheal tubes are more prone to cause ventilator-associated pneumonia. Coated endotracheal tube is a new and emerging trend in the global endotracheal tubes market, as it reduces bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on endotracheal tube surface. Coated endotracheal tube has a coating of a drug and materials such as heparin, silver, chlohexidine, and rifamicin with broad spectrum of antimicrobial activity.

Clinical studies have shown reduction in cases of ventilator-associated pneumonia when uncoated endotracheal tube was replaced by coated endotracheal tube. Hence, increase in incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia, awareness about technologically advanced endotracheal tube, and developments in the field of nanobiotechnology and drug design are the key factors projected to drive the global coated endotracheal tubes market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6517

Risks associated with manufacturing defects or intubation such as bleeding and higher cost of coated endotracheal tube than non-coated endotracheal tube are anticipated to negatively impact the global coated endotracheal tubes market. Innovations in ETT design are focusing on various parameters such as ETT cuff material, shape, cuff pressure, and volume, and addition of nano-pressure devices for effective sealing. These factors are expected to propel the global coated endotracheal tubes market in the near future.

The global coated endotracheal tubes market can be segmented based on application, intubation, end-user, and region. In terms of intubation, the market can be bifurcated into oral and nasal. Mouth is the most preferred route for intubation of endotracheal tube, as oral endotracheal intubation is easier to perform and less painful. Hence, oral is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. However, advancement in the field of polymer science and increase in knowledge about antimicrobial activity of metals are projected to propel the nasal segment from 2018 to 2026.

Based on application, the global coated endotracheal tubes market can be classified into anesthesia, lung or mouth cancer, congenital respiratory disorder, brain injury, and others. Anesthesia is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as to supplement patient with anesthetic gases or drugs endotracheal tubes are mostly preferred hence propelling the growth of the segment.

In terms of end user, the global coated endotracheal tubes market can be divided into clinics, hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and others. Hospitals purchase endotracheal tubes from key players in bulk. Hence, hospitals is one of the major segments of the global coated endotracheal tubes market. Emergence and shift toward specialized healthcare center are expected to augment the ambulatory surgical centers segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global coated endotracheal tubes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the leading markets for coated endotracheal tubes due to presence of several high-income countries with strong health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global coated endotracheal tubes market during the forecast period, as large number of cases of cardiac and respiratory arrest are reported every year.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6517

Key players operating in the global coated endotracheal tubes market are C. R. Bard, Inc., BACTIGUARD, Enox Biopharma, Inc., Innovative Surface Technologies, Inc., N8 Medical, LLC, Sharklet Technologies, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, and Teleflex Incorporated.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/6517/coated-endotracheal-tubes-global-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.