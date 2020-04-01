Collision Avoidance Sensor Market – Global Industry to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2025
Collision avoidance sensors are safety systems, which are designed to detect obstacles in the path and reduce the risks of accidents. These systems are based on the principle of SONAR used in submarines and ships.
They are extensively used in cars, aircrafts, and other automotive vehicles. Increased incorporation of collision avoidance sensors in self-driving cars & supersonic jets and rise in demand for these systems in niche applications fuel the growth of the market. Collaborations and mergers of automotive and defense industries have resulted in innovation of new products, which can be integrated with collision avoidance sensors.
The Collision Avoidance Sensor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Collision Avoidance Sensor.
This report presents the worldwide Collision Avoidance Sensor market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Robert Bosch
Autoliv
Delphi Automotive
Saab
Panasonic
DENSO
Siemens
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Honeywell
ALSTOM
Collision Avoidance Sensor Breakdown Data by Type
Radar
LiDAR
Imaging
Ultrasound
Others
Collision Avoidance Sensor Breakdown Data by Application
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Others
Collision Avoidance Sensor Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Collision Avoidance Sensor Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
