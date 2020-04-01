Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market – Global Industry to Partake Significant Development by 2025
A gas turbine engine, or gas turbine, is an engine belonging to a heat engine.
Given that demand for air travel is set to see a surge, particularly from emerging regional markets, suppliers and manufacturers of aircraft engines should see considerable opportunities for growth over the next ten years.
The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine.
This report presents the worldwide Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
CFM International
GE Aviation
GKN Aerospace
International Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines
NPOturn
PowerJet
Pratt and Whitney
Rolls Royce
The Engine Alliance
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Breakdown Data by Type
Narrow-Body
Wide-Body
Regional Jet
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Military
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
