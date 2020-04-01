Consumer Vehicle Telematics Market – Global Industry To Garner Huge Investments Over The Coming Years 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Consumer Vehicle Telematics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Vehicle Telematics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Vehicle Telematics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ford Motor Company

BMW AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A

Harman International industries

Verizon communications

AT&T Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

Telefonica S.A

Continental AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solution

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Aftermarket

OEM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

