Cosmetovigilance Market – Global Industry to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

Cosmetovigilance is the ongoing and systematic monitoring of the safety of cosmetics in terms of human health. The aim is to detect adverse effects of cosmetic products, and to prevent adverse effects by taking appropriate measures.
In 2018, the global Cosmetovigilance market size was xx million US$ and it is ex
pected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cosmetovigilance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cosmetovigilance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Pharmathen
Skill Pharma
Cliantha
Poseidon CRO
AxeRegel
PharSafer
Freyr
OC Vigilance
MSL Solutions Providers
FMD K&L
ZEINCRO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Skin Care Safety
Hair Colorant Safety
Perfume Safety
Hair Care Product Safety
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Research Organizations
Business Process Outsourcing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cosmetovigilance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cosmetovigilance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
