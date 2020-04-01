Defoamers Market Increasing demand with leading player and Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

Global Defoamers Market: Overview

Defoamers, including deaerators, are especially useful in eliminating foams which are frequently produced during the manufacture and application of coatings and printing inks. They are increasingly useful in the prevention of large air occlusions and macro-foam formations found in waterborne formulations. Foam formation significantly interferes with the applications processes of the ink, manufacturing processes of the paper and pulp industry, and causes defection in the paints. Defoamers work by destabilizing the foam causing it to rapidly collapse, thereby improving surface viscosity and elasticity, enhancing efficiency in industrial operations. The surge of defoamer applications in various end-use industries such as paper and pulp, paints and coatings, and automotive has positively impacted the defoamers market across the globe.

Defoamers Market: Snapshot

Two major defoamers product available in the market are silicone and non-silicone defoamers. Anti-foam agents of silicone is widely used in modern printing inks and waterborne coatings. The demand for silicone defoamers in driven by the increasing requirement for anti-foaming properties of defoamers. Silicone anti-foam are given a nod in all these applications as they involve larger operational lifespan, high insolubility, and outstanding reactivity with various process ingredients. These properties, thus offer a top quality of finished surface and compared to other organic materials, they have lower surface tension.

Two major defoamers product available in the market are silicone and non-silicone defoamers. Anti-foam agents of silicone is widely used in modern printing inks and waterborne coatings. The demand for silicone defoamers in driven by the increasing requirement for anti-foaming properties of defoamers. Silicone anti-foam are given a nod in all these applications as they involve larger operational lifespan, high insolubility, and outstanding reactivity with various process ingredients. These properties, thus offer a top quality of finished surface and compared to other organic materials, they have lower surface tension.

Technological innovations and advancements in material sciences and enhancements in testing methods to monitor the performance of the defoamers have enlarged the scope of its use in various end user industrial applications. VOC-free defoamers have emerged as a very economical alternative to different mineral oil defoamers. Very recently, a leading coating additives supplier, BYK Additives & Instruments, launched a new products BYK-1788 and BYK-1799 anti-foam solutions useful for coating systems for UV-radiation curing. The global market for defoamers is fairly fragmented with handful established companies competing with numerous smaller ones.

Global Defoamers Market: Trends

Silicone and non-silicone defoamers are major product types available in the market. Silicone anti-foam agents find widespread use in modern waterborne coatings and printing inks driven by the rising demand for anti-foaming characteristics of defoamers. Silicone anti-foam are preferred in these applications since they include longer operational lifespan, remarkable reactivity with different process ingredients, and high insolubility, thus offering high quality surface finish. In addition, they have lower surface tension compared to other organic products. The increasing applications of silicone defoamers in diverse industry verticals such as chemicals, textiles, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, and food production are expected to propel the global market. There is an extensive use of non-silicone defoamers in food processing industry since they are less toxic and biodegradable. Cumulatively, these developments are boosting the global defoamers market.

Global Defoamers Market: Market Potential

Technological advancements in materials sciences and improvements in test methods to evaluate the performance of defoamers have expanded the scope of applications in various end-use industries. Leading manufacturers offer VOC-free defoamers that are highly compatible for aqueous coatings and adhesives. They have emerged as cost-effective alternatives to various mineral oil defoamers. Recently, BYK Additives & Instruments, a leading supplier of coating additives, launched BYK-1799 and BYK-1788, ant-foaming solutions suitable for UV radiation-curing coating systems. BYK-1799 as a robust ant-foaming agent is extremely compatible for matt or pigmented coating systems and different types of printing inks. Various other market players have also launched anti-foaming applications that are chiefly characterized by significant dispersion property and stabilization of large number of silica-based matting agents.

Multinational chemicals manufacturing giant BASF has added a high-performance defoamer—based on organo-modified polysiloxanes—which exhibits a broad compatibility with a variety of binder systems and has a marked stability and efficiency. In addition, the defoamers is especially useful in water-based architectural coatings, industrial coatings, and pigment concentrates. Furthermore, the defoamer conforms to specific FDA and EU requirements to and hence used for food packaging applications. Several companies such as ADDAPT Chemical B.V are increasingly focused on developing cost-effective and environmental friendly additives offer bio-based and VOC-free defoamers, accentuating the market growth.

Global Defoamers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a prominent market for defoamers market. North America and Europe showcase immense potential for the players in the global defoamers market. Water-based anti-foaming agents are increasingly being preferred to silicone-based defoamers in the emerging markets, since they are cost-effective and have high de-aerating effect. The growing demand for defoamers for water treatment, paints, textiles, and petroleum in emerging nations of Asia Pacific, such as China, is stimulated by the rapid pace of industrialization. Growing demand for industrial waste-water treatment has propelled the defoamers market in these regions. Stringent regulatory requirements against the use of VOC in paints and additives have spurred the demand for environmental-friendly defoamers in North America and Europe.

Global Defoamers Market: Competitive Analysis

The global defoamer market is fairly fragmented with a handful of large players competing against several small ones. Producers of defoamers adopt technological advancement in their manufacturing processes to gain a competitive edge over others. Major companies operating in this market include Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corp, Kemira Oyj, Bluestar Silicones, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

