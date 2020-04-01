Diabetic Socks Market Is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

The demand within the global diabetic socks market has been escalating on account of key advancements in the domain of medical treatments. The global incidence of diabetes has been on a rise over the past decade, majorly due to the laid back lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits of the masses. Patients suffering from diabetes are often prone to several other medical conditions including weaker bones, blurred eyesight, and stress.

Healthcare industries across several regions have been making efforts to improve the quality of life of diabetics in order to improve the overall health development index. For this reason, diabetic socks are being popularised across the globe, and a major population of diabetics has come to trust these socks to avoid several skin problems.

Diabetic socks are made of specialised pads that can prevent the occurrence of blisters or swelling in the legs, both of these being common medical conditions in diabetics. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand within the global market for diabetic socks is projected to further escalate over the years to come.

The global market for diabetic socks can be segmented based on the following criteria: product type, material type, and distribution channel. The forces operating in the global market for diabetic socks can be easily understood after studying the aforementioned segmentation.

A report on the global market for diabetic socks offers key insights and trends relating to this market, and also projects the opportunities that are expected to surface in the market over the coming years. Furthermore, the factors that restrain the growth of the global diabetic socks market have also been elucidated in the report.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Trends and Opportunities

Accumulation of moisture on the surface of the skin can lead to multiple diseases and infections amongst diabetics. For this reason, diabetic socks are made of special materials to prevent the settling of moisture on the skin surface, thus, keeping infections and diseases at bay. This factor has played a major role in enhancing the growth prospects of the global diabetic socks market in recent times. Moreover, the government has been extending huge amount of funds for the betterment of diabetes treatment facilities which has further escalated demand within the global market.

Diabetic socks are seamless, elastics, and easily wearable which offers comfort and ease to the patients. This factor, coupled with the approval of diabetic socks by medical professionals has created lucrative opportunities within the global diabetic socks market. It is also projected that the rising incidence of ulcers, often necessitating foot amputations, would also give an impetus to market growth.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Regional Analysis

The demand within the diabetic socks market in Asia Pacific has been escalating on account of the rising population across India and China. Furthermore, the diabetic socks market in North America has expanded on account of huge-scale government investments in the field of healthcare and medical treatments. The diabetic socks market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America is also expected to bode well in the years to come.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global diabetic socks market are Therafirm, SIMCAN ENTERPRISES INC, SIGVARIS, 3M, Siren care, and Veba Inc.

Global Diabetic Socks Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into

Regular socks

Smart socks

Based on material type, the market has been segmented into

Polyester

Cotton

Nylon

Spandex

Lycra

Others

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Modern Trade

Pharmacies

Clinics

Other healthcare facilities

