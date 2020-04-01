Digital Health Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2019-2025

Digital health is the use of IT and genomic technologies in the healthcare industry to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and to make medicines more personalized and precise for better treatments.

The increase in strategic mergers and acquisition activities among the manufacturers is resulting in an increased profit margin of service providers by supporting the development of efficient products. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness. This market research report identifies that the increase in the number of M&A activities in the market will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global digital health market.

The application of AI in digital health is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital health market during the predicted period. Medical professionals are increasingly using AI as it helps them to get more efficient diagnosis chart, informed insights, and quick results. AI offers better care with increased efficiency and serves as a clinical decision-support tool. AI algorithms prevent diagnostic errors and quicken the clinical workflow.

In 2018, the global Digital Health market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2379766

This report focuses on the global Digital Health status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Health development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cerner

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

Market segment by Application, split into

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/