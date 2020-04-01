Evolving Technology : PEM Water Electrolyzer Market 2019-2025

The PEM Water Electrolyzer market is witnessing new opportunities in industrial and consumer applications. New avenues in the next few years are likely to be fueled by the diversity of demand of end-use industries. A growing body of research in recent years have focused on improving the toxicity profile of chemicals, thereby propelling its acceptance. Substantial advances have been made in the synthesis of key product types, thereby fueling the prospects of the PEM Water Electrolyzer market. Key players are expected to pour money into developing economies, as maturing demand in developed regions may lower their profitability in the near future. Established players in the PEM Water Electrolyzer market are expected to enter into long-term partnerships and agreements, make strategic mergers, and focus on acquisitions, to get access to new production technologies.

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis is the electrolysis of water in a cell equipped with a solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) that is responsible for the conduction of protons, separation of product gases, and electrical insulation of the electrodes. The PEM electrolyzer was introduced to overcome the issues of partial load, low current density, and low pressure operation currently plaguing the alkaline electrolyzer.

This report researches the worldwide PEM Water Electrolyzer market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PEM Water Electrolyzer breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PEM Water Electrolyzer capacity, production, value, price and market share of PEM Water Electrolyzer in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Proton On-Site

Teledyne Energy Systems

Suzhou Jingli

Hydrogenics

McPhy

Areva H2gen

ITM

Elchemtech

Siemens

Toshiba

PEM Water Electrolyzer Breakdown Data by Type

Small Scale Type

Middle Scale Type

Large Scale Type

PEM Water Electrolyzer Breakdown Data by Application

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Others

PEM Water Electrolyzer Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

