The report “Fibre Channel Adapter Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Introduction

Network connectivity is the lifeline of any business enterprise as the adoption of data centres is on the rise. Fibre channel adapter is a hardware component implemented in fibre channel technology used majorly in storage area networks in commercial data centres. A fibre channel adapter uses the peripheral component interconnect slots on the server to a storage area network (SAN) that provides connectivity from a server to a storage area network (SAN). A fibre channel adapter can have one, two or four ports which depends on features such as redundancy or faster connection requires additional ports.

Fibre channel adapter are used in various application areas majorly in the information technology industry. Further fibre channel adapters cater the need of enterprises in adopting cloud-based applications due to faster data transmission capability of these mediums.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous rise in adoption of virtualized computing environments in enterprises, increasing adoption of data centres are major factors driving the growth of the fibre channel adapter market. Moreover, factors such as increasing adoption of big-data analytics and storage area networking (SAN) are also important factors resulting in the growth of the fibre channel adapter market.

Limited IT spending by enterprises, to reduce costs and increase ROI, is restricting the growth of fibre channel adapter market.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Segmentation

The fibre channel adapter market can be segmented on the basis of end-user, and region wise. On the basis of end-user it is further segmented as servers and storage, telecommunication providers, and industrial. Region wise fibre channel adapter market is further segmented into key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Regional Overview

North America is largest contributor of fibre channel adapter market, followed by Europe due to increase in IT spending and increased server virtualization in the enterprises. Asia Pacific’s fibre channel adapter market is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for networking in enterprises and rise in professional services enterprises. Fibre channel adapter market in Latin America and MEA region is also expected to grow at a considerable rate due to usage of data centres in enterprises.

Fibre Channel Adapter Market: Key Players

Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Brocade Communications Systems, QLogic, Broadcom, Chelsio Communications, Arista Networks, Mellanox Technologies, are some of key players in fibre channel adapter market.

