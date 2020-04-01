Fireproof Insulation Market Insights And In-Depth Analysis 2019-2023 With Types, Produscts And Key Players

Market Overview

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Fireproof Insulation Market that contains the information from 2019 to 2023. Fireproof insulation market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 4.5% from 2019 to 2023.

Fireproof Insulation is an insulating material that is prepared with the help of a fire retardant material. Fireproof insulation is usually employed to tackle and encounter the dispersion of flames when situations such as a fire disaster occur. Several government initiatives such as rebates and tax credits are fueling the growth of the market.

The market has been analyzed based on materials, applications, and regions. On the basis of applications, global fireproof insulation market is segmented as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial buildings, out of which, residential buildings segment dominates the application segment of the global fireproof insulation market. The growing residential sector across the globe along with the rising awareness regarding fire safety regulation driving the demand of fireproof insulation market. The increasing number of townhouses, condominiums, cottages, and apartments, where people spend their much time, is also fueling the demand of the market. Fireproof insulation is adopted in schools, and hospitals as well.

The Global Fireproof Insulation Market was valued at USD 18.05 Billion in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Glass Wool Dominates The Material Segment Of The Market

On the basis of materials, Global Fireproof Insulation Market is segmented as mineral wood, plastic foam, glass wool, cellulose, and others. Glass wool material dominates the material segment of the global fireproof insulation market mainly due to the properties such as light weight, superior tensile strength, high resilience, ease of use and environment-friendliness of the material. As per British Standards, glass wool products are capable of providing class 0 and class 1 level safety.

Plastic foam is another major fireproof insulation material. It is non-fibrous in nature. It includes polyurethane, phenolic foam, polystyrene and polyisocyanurate. It is used in different forms such as rigid board insulation and spray applied insulation. Hence it is the fastest-growing material segment of the global fireproof insulation market.

Competitive Analysis

Key Players For Fireproof Insulation Market

ROCKWOOL International A/S

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Owens Corning Corporation

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BASF SE

Paroc Group Oy (Finland)

Arango Insulation

Airkrete Inc.

ROXUL Inc.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the global Fireproof insulation market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

