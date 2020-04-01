Flexible Wire Duct Market – Forecast Covering Growth, Opportunities & Development Strategies Upto 2027

The Flexible Wire Duct Market in different regions across the world is undergoing diverse phases. North America and Europe are mature regions of the global Flexible Wire Duct Market, due to presence of large-sized telecom and commercial sectors in these regions. On the other hand, developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, which are witnessing modernization and adopting industrial automation to upgrade industrial processes, are witnessing increase in the demand for wiring ducts. This, in turn, is driving the global Flexible Wire Duct Market. The global Flexible Wire Duct Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period and reach value of US$ 524.3 Mn by 2027.

There exists high demand for industrial automation process controls worldwide. This helps in reducing manual labor inputs and decreasing costs. SCADA, DCS, Process Instruments, etc. have made industrial automation more reliable and powerful. As industrial automation develops and becomes more complicated, more sophisticated control technologies emerge. Furthermore, this leads to increase in complexity during interconnecting of system components from sensors to top-level controllers. In order to maintain complexity, wire and cable ducts are required for routing and concealing large bundles of wires and cables in control panels. This, in turn, is likely to boost the global Flexible Wire Duct Market during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns regarding recycling and disposal of ducts is a major factor that hinders the global Flexible Wire Duct Market. PVC is the most common type of ducting material used in wires and cables across different industries.

It is also widely used as an insulating or jacketing material for wires used in various applications. However, PVC is not an eco-friendly chemical. Hence, disposal of wiring ducts made of PVC is a major issue. Since PVC is not naturally degradable, burning of PVC releases a large amount of highly toxic dioxins. These dioxins enter the human food chain by contaminating land and water. Moreover, introduction of halogen-free wiring ducts is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. This factor would continue to drive the global Flexible Wire Duct Market during the forecast period.

Among applications, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the global Flexible Wire Duct Market during the forecast period, owing to high demand of wiring and cabling ducts for use in IT hubs, network cabling systems, data centers, telecom industry, office spaces, hospitals, and other retail complexes in order to organize large bundles of cables and separate them from raceway in an electric enclosure. IT hubs, telecom industry, and data centers are expanding at a high pace currently. This is expected to augment the demand for wiring ducts during the forecast period. The commercial segment is likely to be followed by the industrial segment. Furthermore, high demand for wiring ducts in industrial applications, especially in oil & gas industries, chemical plants, and grain elevators, is expected to propel the global Flexible Wire Duct Market during the forecast period.