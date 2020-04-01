GaN Industrial Devices Market states that rising at a 15.10% CAGR from 2015 to 2021

Gallium Nitride (GaN) has a wide band gap and owing to its advanced features such as high breakdown voltage, high switching frequencies, enhanced power efficiency, high conduction and thermal stability, GaN is largely being preferred for numerous applications. These characteristics have enabled GaN power semiconductors to penetrate into various high power applications such as inverters for home appliances, inverters for trains, broadband wireless networks systems, power converter circuits, turbines, industrial and heavy electrical systems, and electric and hybrid vehicles.

GaN technology is set to replace the silicon technology because of its superior characteristics and increasing applications as compared to silicon. The properties of GaN allow its discretes such as FETs, HEMTs, Schottky diodes and other advanced power devices to operate at higher voltages efficiently. GaN industrial devices market is expected to progress in the coming years, with the penetration in the medium voltage power electronics market. The majority of the revenue in GaN industrial devices market is coming from the ICT sector because of increasing replacements of Si based devices with GaN. In addition, various RF devices used for communication applications are all being transformed to GaN based technology from Si technology.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of global market, request a sample here.

GaN industrial devices are widely used in industrial systems, power distribution systems, turbines, heavy electrical systems, heavy machinery, electro-mechanical computing systems and advanced industrial control systems. In addition, new power applications (clean-tech) such as Smart Grid Power Systems, High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC), Wind Turbines, Solar Power Systems and Wind Power Systems. GaN’s low sensitivity to ionizing radiation and better stability allows its use in satellites, solar cell arrays, and high end power equipments in military and aerospace sector. GaN industrial devices also find application in automobile sector; in the manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles.

The global GaN HEMT market by application is classified into wireless phone infrastructure: base stations (BTS), WiMAX/LTE, V-SAT, CATV, defense, satellite and others. By revenue, wireless phone infrastructure: base stations (BTS) segment held the largest share in 2014 and accounted for 26.0% of the market. The major reason is attributed to increasing utilization of GaN HEMTs in cellular base stations and other wireless systems.

By types, the global GaN industrial devices market is bifurcated into two segments: opto electronics and power devices. By revenue, opto electronics was the largest contributor to the market in 2014. The major reason is attributed to due increasing demand for light emitting and laser diodes in automotive, transportation, consumer electronics and medical sectors

By application, the global GaN industrial devices market is subdivided into three sub-segments: light emitting diodes (LEDs), radio frequency (RF), and power devices. LED segment held the largest market share, both in terms of volume and value in 2014 The major reason is attributed to wide implementation of GaN based LED devices in liquid crystal displays, traffic signal lamps, and vehicle lamps among others. Moreover, with advancement of the GaN technology, high brightness blue LEDs are being developed by single phase growth of GaN and InGaN, conductivity control of p-type GaN along with epitaxial layer structures of LEDs and laser diodes. Recently, bulk GaN based substrate based LED devices, including non-polar and semi-polar LEDs, were developed. These are also known as second generation LEDs, as they offer different performance characteristics. Such devices are able to perform at high current densities with high efficiency.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

The global GaN industrial devices market is classified into four broad regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. In terms of value, North America held the largest share in 2014, and accounted for approximately 31% of the global market. This is mainly due to wide usage of GaN based devices for high frequency satellite communications coupled with increasing utilization of high performance GaN based transistors in military and defense applications in this region. The penetration of GaN based industrial devices in North America is further bolstered by rising demand for LEDs in mobile tablets, computers, laptops, televisions and gaming devices among others.

Major market participants profiled in this report include Fujitsu Limited (Japan), GaN Systems Inc (Canada), Freescale Semiconductors Incorporated (U.S.), International Rectifier Corporation (U.S.), and RF Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), International Quantum Epitaxy (U.K.), Nichia Corporation (Japan) and Cree Inc., (U.S.).