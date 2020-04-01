Glass Droppers Market: Products, services and brand portfolio of industry players

Glass droppers are a short size glass tube with a rubber or plastic cap at one end and small hole at another end, for taking measured liquid from containers. Glass droppers are used for medicinal, cosmetics, personal care, home care, and chemical products. Glass dropper has the dispenser for liquid with measuring parameters. Glass dropper contains a rubber bulb which is used as a vacuum source for filling the liquid. In the market, glass droppers are available along with the bottles or vials to the end consumer due to its standard cap size as per the neck of containers. Plastic droppers made up from PP, PE & others are accepted as the alternative for glass droppers in the market. The glass droppers used in the research centers or scientific laboratories are also called a pipette. The stringent regulations for the packaging of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and the food is expected to affect the design and cost of glass droppers.

Global Glass Droppers Market: Dynamics

The glass droppers are highly prevalent in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry as compared to the other end-user sector due to the expensive products and need of small quantity dosage. Due to the use in luxury cosmetics packaging, the development of highly designed glass droppers is on the peak among the manufacturers of glass droppers. Recently, the cosmetic dropper manufacturer, Virospack SL develops a new dispenser dropper with a curved design. Along with this, the company also awarded as Best Launch of 2018 Award by CosmoProf Asia in Hong Kong for its Magnetic Dropper Design. The pharmaceutical industry highly prefers the child-resistant closures glass droppers due to the stringent regulations applied by the Food & Drug Authorities.

In addition to medicine and cosmetics, glass droppers are used for expensive liquids. Due to the cost-effectiveness and high durability, the plastic droppers are restraining the market of glass droppers. Glass droppers are accepted to be the secured for packaging medicine as it does not permit chemical conduction into the content. GCC Packaging Company introduces two new glass droppers, bulb and push bottom dropper, for regular use in beauty products. The beauty dropper provides the desired barrier to oxygen, moisture, and chemical substances.

Global Glass Droppers Market: Segmentation

The global glass droppers market is segmented on the basis of the size of glass droppers, application, product type, and end-user industry as follows:

On the size of glass droppers, the global glass droppers market is segmented into:

Below 5 ml

5 ml -10 ml

Above 10 ml

On the basis of application, the global glass droppers market is segmented into:

Aromatherapy oils

Fragrances

Hair serums

Beard oils

Essential oils

Chemical

E-liquids

Labware

Vaping Supplies

On the basis of product type, the global glass droppers market is segmented into:

Child Resistant Closures (CRC) Glass Droppers

Non-CRC Glass Droppers

On the basis of end-user Industry, the global glass droppers market is segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home care

Chemicals

Research Centers

Educational Institutes

Pathology

Hospital & Clinics

Global Glass Droppers Market: Geographical Outlook

The growth of glass droppers is highly depended upon the growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetics production respective to the region. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations, North America is the largest manufacturer of the pharmaceutical industry followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific (including Japan). As per the L’oreal Financial Report 2017, it is stated that the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for cosmetics followed by Europe and North America.

Global Glass Droppers Market: Key Players

