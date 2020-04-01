Global Connected Smart Ship Market Value Chain And Forecast To 2025

Alongside the rise of the industrial internet, every aspect of shipping has been touched by the integration of automation and big data. The connected ship represents a model where vessels are tracked and managed via satellite, offering streamlined reporting and improved vessel operating efficiency, including fuel management.

The European region is projected to lead the connected ship market during the forecast period. Although the shipbuilding industry in the region is going through a rough patch at present, the increased demand for autonomous ships and cruises from the region is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe connected ship market during the forecast period. The European region is one of the prime consumers of marine electronic equipment as some of the leading shipbuilding countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Russia are in this region. The shipbuilding industry of the European region offers complex naval vessels such as cruises, ferries, mega yachts, submarines, and dredgers (offshore vessels) and hence, holds a strong position in the international market. Moreover, the marine equipment industry of the region also offers a wide range of products/ship components such as propulsion systems, diesel engines, environment safety systems, cargo handling systems, and related electronic products.

In 2017, the global Connected Smart Ship market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Smart Ship status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Smart Ship development in United States, Europe and China.

Make An Enquiry

