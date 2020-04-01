Global Infectious Disease Testing Kits Market Segments And Key Trends By 2025
The global Infectious Disease Testing Kits market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Infectious Disease Testing Kits market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Infectious Disease Testing Kits in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Infectious Disease Testing Kits in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Infectious Disease Testing Kits market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Infectious Disease Testing Kits market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Abbott Diagnostics
Alere
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Roche
Siemens Healthcare
Abaxis
Acon Laboratories
Avioq
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Cavidi
Cepheid
Chembio Diagnostic Systems
Clarity Diagnostics
EMD Millipore
Epitope Diagnostic
Gold Standard Diagnostics
Hologic
Immunetics
InBios International
Life Technologies
Maxim Biomedical
Mindray
OraSure Technologies
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Quidel Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Trinity Biotech
Market size by Product
Molecular diagnostic test
POCT
Immunodiagnostic test
Market size by End User
HIV
Respiratory
HAIs
Sexual health
Tropical diseases
Hepatitis
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Infectious Disease Testing Kits market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Infectious Disease Testing Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Infectious Disease Testing Kits companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Infectious Disease Testing Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infectious Disease Testing Kits are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Infectious Disease Testing Kits market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
