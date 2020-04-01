Global Plywood Market 2019: Pin-Point Analysis for Changing Competitive Dynamics

The Plywood market report [10 Year Forecast 2018-2028] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Plywood market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Plywood, with sales, revenue and global market share of Plywood are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Plywood market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Plywood industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Plywood Market: Report Description

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global plywood market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2017 and forecast developed for the duration between 2019 and 2028. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) has been calculated from 2018 to 2028. The study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global plywood market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing construction activity, rising demand for readymade and easy-to-assemble furniture and growing demand for plywood from the packaging sector are some of the factors positively impacting the consumption of plywood in the global market.

The FMI report on plywood market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as size, thickness, grade, wood type, number of ply, sales channel and application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.

Plywood is a wood panel made of thin veneer sheets called plies which are pasted together using a glue or adhesive to create a panel that is equally strong or stronger than wood. A plywood panel generally consists of odd number of plies, which helps in keeping the grains of the adjacent layers perpendicular. The veneer layers or plies on the outside are called front and back face while the plies in between make up the core.

The report is structured in such a way that it will allow the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

The report begins with market introduction, which covers the market taxonomy and product definitions for the global plywood market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background and covers macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the plywood market for the base year considered for the study.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and consumption of plywood across concerned regions, FMI has developed the attractiveness index, which will help providers to identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the plywood market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the plywood market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report is plywood manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the plywood market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the plywood marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments pertaining to the plywood market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in this report include Weyerhaeuser Company, Boise Cascade Company, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Greenply Industries Limited, Georgia-Pacific, LLC, Uniply industries Ltd, JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, SUBUR TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD and Sveza-Les LLC, among others.

