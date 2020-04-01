Global PPE in Construction Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2019- 2025
Personal protective equipment refers to the personal protective equipment provided to protect the laborer from or mitigate the injury caused by accidents and occupational hazards in the process of labor production, which directly protects the human body.
The increasing demand for fall protection equipment will drive the growth prospects for the global personal protective equipment market in the construction industry until the end of 2020.
In 2019, the market size of PPE in Construction is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PPE in Construction.
This report studies the global market size of PPE in Construction, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the PPE in Construction production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Honeywell
3M
DuPont
Ansell
Delta Plus
Eurosafe Solutions
Ergodyne
Lakeland Industries
MCR Safety
MSA Safety
Portwest
P&P Safety
Radians Safety
Wenaas
Market Segment by Product Type
Head, Eye, And Face Protection
Fall Protection
Foot And Leg Protection
Protective Clothing
Hand And Arm Protection
Respiratory Protection
Hearing Protection
Market Segment by Application
Residential Construction
Highway
Bridge
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the PPE in Construction status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key PPE in Construction manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PPE in Construction are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
