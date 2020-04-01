Global Real-time Production Monitoring Software Market Forecast By End-Use Industry 2025

Production Monitoring means an on-site Product Inspection performed every day of your production. An inspector scrutinizes your factory, enforcing your specifications, selecting units at random for inspection and identifying and eliminating defects.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the production monitoring market in terms of market size, as it is a technologically advanced region.

North American countries have developed infrastructure and skilled workforce, which help production monitoring solution providers offer 24/7 support and maintenance to their clients. This factor assures manufacturers to rely on production monitoring solutions and focus on increasing their operational revenues.

In 2017, the global Real-time Production Monitoring Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real-time Production Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-time Production Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini

Infosys

Oracle

Hitachi

Siemens

Verizon

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

Aspen Technology

Schlumberger

IQMS

Sedapta

Softweb Solutions

Ordinal Software

Infinity Qs

Tesar

PCE Instruments

Lineview

Monnit

Coesia

RT Engineering

Cannon Automata

Intouch Monitoring

Petrodaq

Vertech

Blackbird

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences

Energy and Power

Water and Wastewater Management

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Real-time Production Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Real-time Production Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real-time Production Monitoring Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

