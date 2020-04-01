Global Sex Toys Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

Global Sex Toys Industry

This report studies the global market size of Sex Toys in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sex Toys in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sex Toys market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sex toys are sexual stimulation devices that are used to enhance sexual pleasure and create a memorable experience for individuals.

The retail outlets and specialty stores segment include adult specialty stores, drug stores, and others. The increasing number of point of purchases such as retail outlets and specialty stores is encouraging consumers to purchase sex toys such as bondage gear. The sex toys market will witness considerable growth in this segment throughout the estimated period due to the availability of a wide range of products at these stores and the increased commercialization of sex toys.

The rising exposure of sex toys such as vibrators through media is resulting in an increased purchase volume of these toys in the forthcoming years. This is encouraging several start-ups to introduce game-changing products with disruptive technologies such as wearable adult vibrators. The demand for adult vibrators will continue to grow for the next few years due to the changing perception of people toward sex toys and this in turn, will increase the sex toys market value.

In 2017, the global Sex Toys market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sex Toys market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Sex Toys include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Sex Toys include

Ansell Healthcare

Church & Dwight

Reckitt Benckiser

BMS Factory

LELO

Luvu Brands

Doc Johnson

Adam & Eve

Fun Factory

Aneros

Bad Dragon

Beate Uhse

Crystal Delights

Happy Valley

Jimmyjane

Lovehoney

OhMiBod

Tantus

Market Size Split by Type

Erection Rings

Dildos

Adult Vibrators

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Specialty Stores

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sex Toys market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sex Toys market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sex Toys manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sex Toys with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Sex Toys submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sex Toys market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

