Grid-Connected Battery Storage Market – Global Industry Insights by Top Vendors, Outlook, Growth, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Vis-à-vis revenue, grid-connected battery storage market is predicted to rise at an outstanding double-digit CAGR in the forthcoming years. Grid energy storage refers to a number of techniques to store electrical energy within an electrical power grid.

Grid connected energy storage is usually on large scale. Excess electrical energy generated, usually from intermittent power plants such as wind power and solar power is stored for future use. This involves grid-connected battery storage setup. The stored electrical energy is later returned to the grid when production is below consumption.

Product development for battery storage have favored such practices. Grid-connected battery storage setup is now viable at commercial scale, wherein energy is stored during peak production hours and released during peak consumption hours.

The grid connected battery storage systems provides uninterruptible power and reduces the energy costs leading to better power management.

The increasing demand for renewable energy and rising diesel costs are significantly intensifying the need for battery storage systems in the power grids. Increased knowledge of the benefits provided by these installations among the utilities would make these storage batteries more competitive in the market.

It is expected that the rapidly increasing levels of renewable energy penetration in countries across the globe will help spur energy storage adoption. In the future, it is expected that photovoltaic (PV) plus storage will create the largest opportunity market for BESS.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea led the regional market with a share of 31.3% with respect to projects installed up to 2017. South Korea is expected to show promising growth in the forecast period. This is because the South Korean government has earmarked KRW40 trillion ($35.7 billion) for the renewable energy sector over the next five years, as it unveiled a plan to reward solar plant operators for installing energy storage facilities.

Global Grid-Connected Battery Storage market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grid-Connected Battery Storage.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Grid-Connected Battery Storage capacity, production, value, price and market share of Grid-Connected Battery Storage in global market.

Browse Detailed TOC, Tables, Figures, Charts

