Head-up Display Market – Projected to Expand with Striking CAGR of 19.1% to Attain the Value of US$7.05 bn by 2022

Head up displays are holographic projections used to provide information about various aspects. The major application of head up displays is in driving, to display information such as the current speed of the vehicle, fuel level and current rate of consumption, and navigation directions. Windscreens of cars and other vehicles are the screen of choice for head up display systems, since the transparent glass surface provides the perfect surface to exhibit information without it becoming a major distraction for the driver.

The global market for head up displays is expected to display a notable CAGR of 19.10% from 2015 to 2022. The major reason for this growth is the enhancement in driver safety provided by head up displays. Since windscreens are right in front of the driver, having information on the screen is more convenient than having it on the dashboard, which allows for greater concentration while driving and thus reduces the chances of having an accident due to laxness.

Head up displays were originally designed for aircraft pilots, so that they could operate the multifaceted controls of aircraft with ease. Over time, HUDs have been steadily adopted by the automotive industry, to the point that head up displays in some form are now becoming common in premium passenger cars.

Overview of the Global Head Up Display Market

The global head up display market was worth more than US$1.7 bn in 2014. Displaying a robust 19.10% CAGR from 2015, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of more than US$7 bn by 2022. Major drivers of the market, apart from the increased driver safety brought about by head up displays, are the diversifying usage of head up displays in sectors such as gaming devices, virtual reality devices, and 3D gadgets.

However, the high cost of the technologically advanced head up displays is a major restraint on the market. Since the rising markets for all the major application segments of the HUD market contain consumers whose purchasing power is growing but hasn’t reached Western levels yet, the market for HUDs is constrained significantly by their high costs.

According to product type, combiner-projected HUDs are currently outpacing windshield-projected HUDs. The complexity of projecting information on to the windshield is responsible for the growing share of the combiner-projected head up displays segment.The application of head up displays in aviation dominates demand from the global HUD market. Automotive applications are rising in prominence rapidly, though, with premium cars and mid-range cars leading the demand chart within the automotive industry.

By geography, the global head up display market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, among which Asia Pacific is expected to provide a stern challenge to the dominance of the North America HUD market, with the APAC HUD market expected to rise at a 19.40% CAGR from 2015 to 2022.

Companies Profiled in the Global Head Up Display Market

The global head up display market is moderately fragmented in nature. Major companies operating in the market are profiled in the report, including business profiles, financial profiles, recent news and developments, and product information. Companies described in the market include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Pioneer Corporation, and Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

By Type:

Combiner Projected HUDs

Windshield Projected HUDs

By Applications:

Aviation

Automotive

Other (Sports, Gaming, etc.)

By Geography: