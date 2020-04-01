India Carbonated Drinks Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2021

India Carbonated Drinks Industry

Latest Report on Carbonated Drinks Market India Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

The beverage market in India is bifurcated mainly into alcoholic and non – alcoholic beverage. The further segmentation of non – alcoholic beverage in India comes out to be of carbonated and non – carbonated beverage. The main segments that are observed in the non- carbonated non – alcoholic segments comprises of juices, bottled water, energy drinks, ready to drink tea and coffee, flavoured milk, malted drinks and other drinks that are available. The carbonated drinks are segmented into cola flavoured drinks, lime- lemon flavoured drinks, orange flavoured drinks and others. The report covers the detailed insights of the carbonated drinks market in the global and the Indian market. The report covers the Indian fizzy drinks market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value and volumetric analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the carbonated drinks. The different brands and companies involved in the organized carbonated drinks market in India are also analyzed in this report. The report also gives an idea on the pricing analysis of each of the product mentioned in the carbonated drinks market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/744739-india-carbonated-drinks-market-overview

Carbonated drinks are those drinks that bubbles and fizzes with dissolved carbon dioxide gas in it. Many people find the fizzy sensation to be pleasing and are fond of the slight different taste that carbon dioxide provides. The health concerns by the consumers are leading the manufacturers to shape their corporate strategy, with diet and low-calorie varieties in the global market. The industry has moved far beyond simply offering low or reduced-sugar versions of their brands, reformulating their products to include natural rather than artificial additives. The current Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi proposed the big players like Coca Cola, Pepsi to add 2% of fruit content in the aerated drinks which will thereby help the farmers to cultivate more in fruits and can generate profit. This kind of initiatives will promote the inclusion of real fruits in the carbonated drinks available in the market. The world as well as Indian market has been under the duopoly of Coca Cola and PepsiCo since a long time. The Coca-Cola Company leads the world market for carbonated beverages with share of about 48.60% in 2015. The other part of the duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market is handled by PepsiCo Inc. The Coca-Cola Company has historically been considered PepsiCo’s primary competitor in the beverage market. There are many players operating from a smaller level and contributing to the segment. But brand awareness in case of these players is the lowest. Due to these factors they are not globally recognizable like the above mentioned foreign players. The industry does not face any major threats from new entrants because Coca-Cola and PepsiCo each have an extensive bottling and distribution network and huge economies of scale.

If you have any enquiry before buying a copy of this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/744739-india-carbonated-drinks-market-overview

According to “India Carbonated Drinks Market Overview”, Carbonated or aerated drinks account for more than 40% of the total non-alcoholic beverages market in India. A carbonated drink which comes out very cheap is one of the products that go with every segment of people in India. Many brands that are present in the Indian market are Thums Up, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, Fanta, Limca, Mirinda etc. The major segment in the carbonated market is also done on the basis of flavours used i.e. Cola flavoured drinks, lime – lemon flavoured drinks, orange flavoured drinks and other drinks. Currently, the trend in terms of flavours is defined by lime – lemon flavoured drinks in India. In terms of end users, urban segment dominates the Indian carbonated non- alcoholic market with a significant market share. But gradually, rural segment is expected to take back on the market. Region – wise, majority of the consumers hail from the West of India followed by the South where people experience the maximum heat. The harmful chemicals and the preservatives added have proven harmful to the people which are responsible for the declining sales of the carbonated drinks in the Indian market. To face these challenges, the manufacturers are bringing new flavours and low- sugar diet drinks into the market which will help grab the declining growth. However, the carbonated drinks market in India is still expected to showcase a double digit growth in India in the coming five years.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Global & India Beverage Market Outlook

3. Global & India Alcoholic Beverage Market Outlook

4. Global & India Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market Outlook

5. Global Carbonated Beverage Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Company

5.2.2. By Region

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/744739-india-carbonated-drinks-market-overview

6. India Carbonated Beverage Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Brands

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By End Users

6.2.5. By Flavour

6.3. Pricing Analysis

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym