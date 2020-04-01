Industrial DeNOx Systems and Services Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During To 2026

Industrial DeNOx systems and services are used to limit NO x emissions from a site where coal combustion is utilized to manufacture products or to generate electricity. The industrial DeNOx systems & services market encompasses products that are used to treat flue gases released from industrial plants. These products incorporate two types of DeNOx reduction methods: selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction.

Industrial DeNOx systems are most widely used in coal-fired thermal power plants due to high flue gas emissions from these power plants. Flue gas released by electricity generation units is harmful for the environment and it can cause severe health hazards to people in nearby areas. Industrial DeNOx systems employed at power plants help reduce NO x emissions. This results in better air quality and better health of employees as well as people in the surrounding areas. Though the global power generation industry is witnessing a shift toward renewable sources of energy, thermal electricity is still anticipated to account for a prominent share of the global electricity generation, especially in developing countries of Asia Pacific. Additionally, focus on protection of the environment is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and countries in ASEAN is likely to drive the overall electricity demand in these countries in the near future. This, in turn, is expected to boost the industrial DeNOx systems & services market in these countries during the forecast period. Thus, increase in overall electricity consumption and high share of coal-fired power plants in electricity generation are expected to fuel the demand for industrial DeNOx systems and services in the next few years.

Industrial DeNOx systems and services play a vital role in curbing air pollution by reducing the amount of NO x gases released into the environment. Industrial DeNOx systems and services help improve the overall site safety and help limit the air pollution caused by flue gas emissions. Environment protection associations all over the globe have stringent rules and regulations against NO x emissions across different industries. Some of these associations include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS).One of the major restraints of the industrial DeNOx systems & services market is lack of awareness about NO x reduction technologies in developing countries such as South Africa, India, and Mexico. This creates a significant amount of NO x emissions in these countries, resulting in air pollution. For example, several cities in India violate NO x emission standards set by regulatory bodies, due to lack of awareness about industrial DeNOx techniques.

Key players profiled in the industrial DeNOx systems & services market include CECO Environmental Corp., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., GE Power, Yara International ASA, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Ducon Environmental Systems, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, ANDRITZ Group, Babcock Noell GmbH, and Tri-Mer Corporation. Collaborations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), geographical expansion, and development of new products are strategies implemented by major players. For instance, in January 2017, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. acquired Universal Acoustic & Emission Technologies, Inc. for US$ 55 Mn. The acquisition led to expansion of the former’s portfolio of industrial environment systems including gas turbine inlet and exhaust systems, custom silencers, filters, and custom enclosures. Additionally, in September 2015, CECO Environmental Corporation acquired PMFG, Inc. for US$ 120 Mn. The deal significantly strengthened the value proposition of CECO Environmental Corporation, by adding key technologies such as SCR, SNCR, separators, and silencers to its portfolio.